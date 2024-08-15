Air-Powered Computer to Help Prevent Blood Clots and Strokes

Intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) devices are leg sleeves that inflate with air at regular intervals to compress the legs, thereby enhancing blood flow and preventing clots which can lead to blocked blood vessels, strokes, or even death. Traditionally, these devices are powered and monitored by electronic systems, and while sensors can be integrated to detect malfunctions, this incorporation can increase the cost, complexity, and potential safety issues of the setup. Now, scientists have built an innovative air-powered computer that can trigger alarms when IPC devices malfunction, offering a more dependable and cost-effective solution for clot and stroke prevention without the need for electronic sensors.

Described in a paper in the journal Device, the computer developed by scientists at University of California, Riverside (Riverside, CA, USA) operates entirely on air and uses air pressure to signal alerts. It immediately blows a whistle when it detects any operational issues within the life-saving compression machine it monitors, signaling that the machine requires maintenance. Given that IPC devices themselves function pneumatically—using air moved through various compartments—the researchers opted to control one pneumatic system with another, enhancing safety through this integration. This mechanism works similarly to electronic circuits, calculating parity bits to process data.

In tests, the researchers demonstrated the functionality of the air-powered computer by intentionally damaging an IPC device with a knife, making it non-functional. Within seconds, the whistle sounded an alert. Compact in design, about the size of a matchbox, this device eliminates the need for multiple sensors and an electronic computer, thereby reducing costs and complexity. It also has potential for use in environments with high humidity or temperatures, which are typically challenging for electronic devices. Air-powered computing is a concept that is over a century old, with IPC device monitoring being just one of its many potential applications.

“IPC devices can save lives, but all the electronics in them make them expensive. So, we wanted to develop a pneumatic device that gets rid of some of the electronics, to make these devices cheaper and safer,” said William Grover, associate professor of bioengineering at UC Riverside and corresponding paper author.

