We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Air-Powered Computer to Help Prevent Blood Clots and Strokes

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Aug 2024
Print article
Image: Closeup of the pneumatic logic sensing device (Photo courtesy of William Grover/UCR)
Image: Closeup of the pneumatic logic sensing device (Photo courtesy of William Grover/UCR)

Intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) devices are leg sleeves that inflate with air at regular intervals to compress the legs, thereby enhancing blood flow and preventing clots which can lead to blocked blood vessels, strokes, or even death. Traditionally, these devices are powered and monitored by electronic systems, and while sensors can be integrated to detect malfunctions, this incorporation can increase the cost, complexity, and potential safety issues of the setup. Now, scientists have built an innovative air-powered computer that can trigger alarms when IPC devices malfunction, offering a more dependable and cost-effective solution for clot and stroke prevention without the need for electronic sensors.

Described in a paper in the journal Device, the computer developed by scientists at University of California, Riverside (Riverside, CA, USA) operates entirely on air and uses air pressure to signal alerts. It immediately blows a whistle when it detects any operational issues within the life-saving compression machine it monitors, signaling that the machine requires maintenance. Given that IPC devices themselves function pneumatically—using air moved through various compartments—the researchers opted to control one pneumatic system with another, enhancing safety through this integration. This mechanism works similarly to electronic circuits, calculating parity bits to process data.

In tests, the researchers demonstrated the functionality of the air-powered computer by intentionally damaging an IPC device with a knife, making it non-functional. Within seconds, the whistle sounded an alert. Compact in design, about the size of a matchbox, this device eliminates the need for multiple sensors and an electronic computer, thereby reducing costs and complexity. It also has potential for use in environments with high humidity or temperatures, which are typically challenging for electronic devices. Air-powered computing is a concept that is over a century old, with IPC device monitoring being just one of its many potential applications.

“IPC devices can save lives, but all the electronics in them make them expensive. So, we wanted to develop a pneumatic device that gets rid of some of the electronics, to make these devices cheaper and safer,” said William Grover, associate professor of bioengineering at UC Riverside and corresponding paper author.

Related Links:
UC Riverside

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Folding Portering Chair
MR4500

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation Technology Effective in Treating Atrial Fibrill...
Active Spine Robotics and Navigation Platform Returns Control to Surgeon's Hands...
Groundbreaking Vine Robots with Magnetic Skin to Transform Cancer Treatment
Image: The thin-film soft robotic electrode array is designed for safer and less invasive epilepsy surgical mapping (Photo courtesy of University of Oxford)

Tiny Folding Implants to Reduce Surgery for Treatment of Brain Conditions

Around 50 million individuals globally suffer from epilepsy, a condition linked with up to three times higher risk of premature death compared to the general population. Accurate diagnosis and treatment... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Image: The LEX 5-minute diagnostics platform provides an answer faster and with less hands-on effort than any existing product on the market (Photo courtesy of LEX Diagnostics)

5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Point of care (POC) testing provides significant clinical benefits, particularly when results can be obtained quickly enough to inform clinical decisions during a single consultation, eliminating the need... Read more

Business

view channel
Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
Image: The partnership will enable CGM sensors based on Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre sensing technology to integrate with Medtronic’s insulin delivery systems (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

Abbott and Medtronic Global Partnership to Integrate Advanced Glucose Sensing Technology with Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

Abbott (Abbott Park, IL, USA) and Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) have entered into a global partnership to collaborate on an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system based on Abbott's advanced... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE