We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




AI-Enabled 3D Body Volume Scanner Predicts Metabolic Syndrome Risk

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Aug 2024
Print article
Image: AI combined with an advanced 3D body-volume scanner can help doctors predict metabolic syndrome risk and severity (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)
Image: AI combined with an advanced 3D body-volume scanner can help doctors predict metabolic syndrome risk and severity (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

Metabolic syndrome is a major global health concern, affecting a quarter of the global population and leading to severe health issues like heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, cognitive diseases, and liver diseases. This syndrome creates significant challenges for patients, not only due to its severe health implications but also due to the difficulty in diagnosing and managing it effectively. People with metabolic syndrome often exhibit an apple-shaped body, characterized by significant abdominal weight. Currently, diagnosis is based on a combination of laboratory tests, blood pressure measurements, and body shape evaluations. However, the absence of universally accepted screening methods, due to variability in measurements, complicates the effective screening for this syndrome. Clinically, metabolic syndrome is confirmed when an individual exhibits at least three of the following conditions: abdominal obesity, elevated blood pressure, high triglyceride levels, reduced HDL cholesterol, and high fasting blood glucose levels. Given the limitations of current diagnostic methods like body mass index (BMI) and bioimpedance scales, which often provide inaccurate results, there is a pressing need for more reliable and consistent methods to assess the risk and severity of metabolic syndrome.

Researchers at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN, USA) are now integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with an advanced 3D body-volume scanner to help doctors predict metabolic syndrome risk and severity. The combination of tools offers a more accurate alternative to other measures of disease risk like BMI and waist-to-hip ratio, according to the study published in the European Heart Journal - Digital Health. The research team developed and validated this AI model using data from 1,280 volunteer subjects who underwent comprehensive health evaluations including 3D body-volume scans, clinical questionnaires, blood tests, and traditional body measurements. Additionally, to further refine the tool’s capabilities, 133 volunteers were assessed using front- and side-view images captured via a mobile app to determine the presence and severity of their metabolic syndrome.

The findings indicated that using 3D imaging to digitally measure a patient’s body volume index offers a highly accurate assessment of body shapes and volumes, particularly in areas prone to unhealthy visceral fat accumulation like the abdomen and chest. These scans also measure volumes in the hips, buttocks, and legs, which are indicative of muscle mass and healthier fat deposits. Whether using a large, stationary 3D scanner or a mobile app, the technology successfully identified the presence and severity of metabolic syndrome through non-invasive imaging, bypassing the need for more invasive tests. Future research will aim to expand the diversity of the study’s participant pool to enhance the generalizability of the findings.

"Our research shows that this AI model may also be a tool to guide clinicians and patients to take action and seek outcomes that are a better fit for their metabolic health," said Betsy Medina Inojosa, M.D., a research fellow at Mayo Clinic and first author of the study.

Related Links:
Mayo Clinic

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Folding Portering Chair
MR4500

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
AI-Assisted GI Endoscopy Enables Accurate Detection of Colorectal Cancer
AI in Colonoscopies Detects Early Signs of Bowel Cancer
Tiny Folding Implants to Reduce Surgery for Treatment of Brain Conditions
Image: The blood shunt with an inner diameter that expands when exposed to a blue light-emitting catheter (Photo courtesy of Akari Seiner and Christopher Rodell)

Light-Activated Expanding Implant to Eliminate Open-Chest Surgeries for Shunt Replacement in Children

Children born with congenital heart defects that impact the heart’s lower chambers often require multiple invasive surgeries early in life. The initial procedure typically involves implanting a plastic... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Image: The LEX 5-minute diagnostics platform provides an answer faster and with less hands-on effort than any existing product on the market (Photo courtesy of LEX Diagnostics)

5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Point of care (POC) testing provides significant clinical benefits, particularly when results can be obtained quickly enough to inform clinical decisions during a single consultation, eliminating the need... Read more

Business

view channel
Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
Image: The partnership will enable CGM sensors based on Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre sensing technology to integrate with Medtronic’s insulin delivery systems (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

Abbott and Medtronic Global Partnership to Integrate Advanced Glucose Sensing Technology with Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

Abbott (Abbott Park, IL, USA) and Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) have entered into a global partnership to collaborate on an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system based on Abbott's advanced... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE