We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




POC Sepsis Detection Software Provides Clinicians with Early Warning of Patient Deterioration in ICU

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Aug 2024
Print article
Image: The NAVOY algorithm assists in predicting ICU patients’ risk of developing sepsis (Photo courtesy of AlgoDx)
Image: The NAVOY algorithm assists in predicting ICU patients’ risk of developing sepsis (Photo courtesy of AlgoDx)

Sepsis, a severe reaction to infection causing widespread inflammation, can rapidly lead to organ damage and death, making it the primary cause of mortality within hospitals globally, contributing to around 35% of all hospital deaths. The key to combating sepsis lies in its early detection and prompt treatment. Although intensive care units (ICUs) generate vast amounts of data, which can make it difficult to spot some signs of patient deterioration in time, these environments are ideally suited for the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Now, an AI solution offers the potential to improve sepsis care by providing healthcare providers with a powerful tool to identify patients at risk in the Emergency Department (ED) as well as other hospital wards.

AlgoDx (Stockholm, Sweden) has introduced NAVOY CDS, a sepsis detection software using a proprietary algorithm, to support clinicians in identifying sepsis in hospitalized patients, including the ED. Utilizing a machine learning algorithm trained on data from over 60,000 ICU stays, NAVOY can predict the risk of sepsis up to three hours before traditional rule-based scoring systems, thereby facilitating earlier and more accurate clinical responses that can save lives and reduce healthcare expenses.

As a software as a medical device (SaMD), NAVOY continuously analyzes a range of vital signs, lab results, and other critical patient data gathered in the ICU, integrating seamlessly into existing Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS). This integration ensures that NAVOY’s predictions are readily accessible, providing clinicians with timely, actionable insights that enable swift interventions. With the latest U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) 510(k) clearance, AlgoDx is set to extend its reach into the U.S. healthcare market, offering a significant advancement in the fight against hospital-acquired sepsis.

“Receiving FDA clearance for NAVOY CDS is a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise in developing cutting-edge medical device software for healthcare,” said Andreas Macura, Chief Product Officer at AlgoDx. “We believe that NAVOY CDS has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes by enabling earlier detection and treatment of sepsis.”

“This FDA clearance is a pivotal moment for AlgoDx as we expand our presence in the United States,” added Dr. Enrico Petrillo, Chairman of the Board AlgoDx. “It validates our commitment to developing innovative technologies that address critical healthcare challenges. We look forward to bringing NAVOY CDS to health systems nationwide.”

Related Links:
AlgoDx

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Dual Display Telehealth Cart
AMiS-50ETB

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Device Delivers Chemotherapy Directly to Tissue Left Behind After Surgery
Light-Activated Expanding Implant to Eliminate Open-Chest Surgeries for Shunt Re...
AI-Assisted GI Endoscopy Enables Accurate Detection of Colorectal Cancer
Image: The multicomponent vascular graft overcomes the limitations of autologous/synthetic vascular grafts (Photo courtesy of Trinity College Dublin)

Hybrid Grafts to Combat Cardiovascular Disease

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains a leading health concern, often requiring vascular grafts for treatment. These grafts, however, frequently encounter complications such as compliance mismatch and clot... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Image: The LEX 5-minute diagnostics platform provides an answer faster and with less hands-on effort than any existing product on the market (Photo courtesy of LEX Diagnostics)

5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Point of care (POC) testing provides significant clinical benefits, particularly when results can be obtained quickly enough to inform clinical decisions during a single consultation, eliminating the need... Read more

Business

view channel
Stryker Acquires care.ai to Boost AI-Driven Healthcare
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Specialist V-Wave
Abbott and Medtronic Global Partnership to Integrate Advanced Glucose Sensing Te...
Image: The FDA-cleared and CE-marked SherpaPak Cardiac Transport System for heart transportation (Photo courtesy of Paragonix Technologies)

Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technologies

The market for organ preservation and transportation is poised for significant growth worldwide. In the United States, reforms initiated in 2019 are reshaping the transplantation system, which is promoting... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE