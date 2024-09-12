We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Wearable Lung Patch Accurately Detects Asthma and COPD

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Sep 2024
Print article
Image: The microchip sensor is slightly larger than a penny (Photo courtesy of StethX and Georgia Institute of Technology)
Image: The microchip sensor is slightly larger than a penny (Photo courtesy of StethX and Georgia Institute of Technology)

Globally, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are significantly underdiagnosed, with rates ranging from 20-70% for asthma and up to 81% for COPD. Early detection and management are crucial for these chronic respiratory diseases. A common indicator of these conditions is wheezing, a high-pitched whistling sound caused by inflammation and narrowing of the airways. Physicians typically use digital stethoscopes, considered the gold standard, to listen to and record abnormal lung sounds like wheezing and crackles—clicking or rattling sounds that often accompany wheezing. They analyze these recordings to determine whether they capture wheezing, crackling, or normal breath sounds. Currently, the standard method for identifying wheezing involves a computerized time-frequency analysis, which relies on a checklist algorithm. However, this method is not comprehensive, resulting in some cases being missed. There is a need for an advanced technological solution that can serve as a screening tool in clinical settings and for remote patient monitoring, allowing physicians to intervene early.

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta, GA, USA) have developed a deep learning (DL) model paired with a wearable patch equipped with a highly sensitive sensor capable of automatically detecting wheezing sounds. This DL model has the potential to classify respiratory diseases, potentially speeding up diagnosis and treatment. Unlike traditional microphones in digital stethoscopes, the microchip sensor in the wearable patch can detect tiny vibrations with high sensitivity and minimal distortion. For the development of the DL model, lung sound recordings were collected from 52 patients in an outpatient asthma clinic or hospital setting. Twenty-five of these patients were obese, a condition that can reduce the quality of traditional lung recordings.

To obtain the recordings, patients wore the miniature patch on up to nine different sites on their chest. Data was recorded from each location while the patient took deep breaths for 30 seconds. For comparison, physicians also took lung recordings using digital stethoscopes at the same chest sites. The recordings from both sources were reviewed in a blinded experiment, with physicians labeling whether they heard wheezing and providing a diagnosis after the clinical evaluation. The labeled wheezes from the digital stethoscope and the wearable patch were highly consistent, even for obese patients. These clinician-labeled data were then incorporated into the DL model, enabling it to distinguish between wheezing sounds and normal breath sounds.

The researchers compared the performance of the DL model to the standard time-frequency method for detecting wheezing, both when paired with the patch and the digital stethoscope. The results of the pilot study, published in BioSensors, showed that the DL model paired with the patch consistently outperformed the other methods, achieving the highest average accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity rates for wheeze detection at 95%, 96%, and 93%, respectively. This combination surpassed the time-frequency method paired with either the patch or the digital stethoscope, as well as the DL model paired with the digital stethoscope. The researchers envision two potential applications for the wearable patch framework: short-term screening in clinical settings and long-term home monitoring. They are currently developing a wireless version of the patch for remote monitoring, which could transmit data to a patient's physician to facilitate timely treatment.

“Our sensitive patch has many advantages over traditional wheeze detection, which struggles to detect all variations of wheezes and crackles, which can lead to misdiagnosis,” said Farrokh Ayazi, Ph.D., senior study author and a professor in electrical and computer engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology. “By incorporating data from these wheeze variations into a deep learning model, and by taking advantage of the sensor’s ability to eliminate ambient sounds, our detection method led to higher accuracy, sensitivity [it correctly identified the presence of a wheeze], and specificity [it correctly identified absence of a wheeze] compared to the standard time-frequency approach.”

Related Links:
Georgia Institute of Technology

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
Hemodialysis Treatment System
Dialog+
New
Direct Visualization System
SpyGlass

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
AI-Powered Precision Surgery Platform to Make Procedures Smarter and Safer
Novel Magnet Compression Anastomosis Technology Ensures Fewer Complications, Bleeds...
Cloud-Based AI Endoscopy System Assists Gastroenterologists in Detecting Suspected...
Image: Schematic illustration of rADSC-loaded tubular units promoting bone regeneration of critical-sized skull defects (Photo courtesy of Sun Yat-sen University)

Groundbreaking Tubular Scaffolds Significantly Enhance Bone Regeneration of Critical-Sized Skull Defects

Critical-sized bone defects present a major challenge in the medical field. Traditional treatments like autografts and allografts face limitations due to donor shortages, mismatches in graft sizes, and... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
The Atellica VTLi Patient-side Immunoassay Analyzer, a high-sensitivity troponin I test at the bedside, delivers accurate results in just 8 minutes (Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers)

New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay

Emergency department overcrowding is a significant global issue that leads to increased mortality and morbidity, with chest pain being one of the most common reasons for hospital admissions.... Read more

Business

view channel
ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technol...
Stryker Acquires care.ai to Boost AI-Driven Healthcare
Image: Edwards Lifesciences’ Critical Care product group will be renamed as BD Advanced Patient Monitoring (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, J, USA) has completed the acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences' (Irvine, CA, USA) Critical Care product group, which will be renamed as BD Advanced... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE