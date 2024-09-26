Noninvasive Optical Imaging Technique Monitors Postprandial Cardiovascular Health

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- AI Algorithm Automates EEG Analysis for Detecting Epilepsy with High Precision
- New Tools Take Diagnosis of Pediatric Sepsis to Next Level
- Battery-Free Device Implanted Through Minimally-Invasive Procedure Treats Bladder Leaks
- Wearable Technology Combined with AI Algorithms Offers More Accurate Way to Diagnose Parkinson’s
- New Defibrillation Approach Improves Cardiac Arrest Outcomes
- Novel Prostate Biopsy Technique Lowers Infection Risk
- Intravascular Imaging Guidance System Optimizes Stenting Procedures for Improved Patient Outcomes
- Better-Designed Operating Room Shortens Surgical Procedure Time and Produces Better Outcomes
- Spatial Computing Technology Could Revolutionize Operating Room Environment
- Innovative Catheter Guidance Technology Aims for Zero Malpositioning
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
- ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
- Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technologies
- Stryker Acquires care.ai to Boost AI-Driven Healthcare
- Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Specialist V-Wave
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- 5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
- POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
- Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
- Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing
- Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- AI Algorithm Automates EEG Analysis for Detecting Epilepsy with High Precision
- New Tools Take Diagnosis of Pediatric Sepsis to Next Level
- Battery-Free Device Implanted Through Minimally-Invasive Procedure Treats Bladder Leaks
- Wearable Technology Combined with AI Algorithms Offers More Accurate Way to Diagnose Parkinson’s
- New Defibrillation Approach Improves Cardiac Arrest Outcomes
- Novel Prostate Biopsy Technique Lowers Infection Risk
- Intravascular Imaging Guidance System Optimizes Stenting Procedures for Improved Patient Outcomes
- Better-Designed Operating Room Shortens Surgical Procedure Time and Produces Better Outcomes
- Spatial Computing Technology Could Revolutionize Operating Room Environment
- Innovative Catheter Guidance Technology Aims for Zero Malpositioning
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
- ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
- Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technologies
- Stryker Acquires care.ai to Boost AI-Driven Healthcare
- Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Specialist V-Wave
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- 5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
- POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
- Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
- Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing
- Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants