We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Noninvasive Optical Imaging Technique Monitors Postprandial Cardiovascular Health

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Sep 2024
Print article
Image: Noninvasive optical imaging effectively tracks diet-induced changes in cardiovascular physiology (Photo courtesy of A. Pilvar et al., doi 10.1117/1.BIOS.1.2.025004)
Image: Noninvasive optical imaging effectively tracks diet-induced changes in cardiovascular physiology (Photo courtesy of A. Pilvar et al., doi 10.1117/1.BIOS.1.2.025004)

The dynamics of blood nutrient and lipid levels following a high-fat meal are key indicators of both current and future cardiovascular health. Traditionally, these levels have been measured through invasive blood draws, which are not practical for routine health monitoring. To address this, researchers are investigating noninvasive methods that could enhance the tracking of post-meal effects and help identify contributors to cardiovascular disease. One promising technique is a noncontact optical imaging method called "spatial frequency domain imaging" (SFDI), which measures tissue properties and blood flow dynamics.

In a new study, a research team that included scientists from Boston University (Boston, MA, USA) explored how different meal compositions affect skin tissue properties immediately after consumption. They focused on the peripheral tissue of the hand to observe the short-term effects of both low-fat and high-fat meals. The team used SFDI to monitor 15 subjects who consumed both types of meals on separate occasions. They imaged the back of each participant's hand every hour for five hours post-meal, analyzing three specific wavelengths to assess hemoglobin, water, and lipid concentrations. The findings revealed notable differences in tissue responses. After a high-fat meal, tissue oxygen saturation increased, while the low-fat meal caused a decrease, indicating that dietary fat not only impacts long-term health but also triggers immediate physiological changes. The peak changes occurred three hours post-meal, aligning with spikes in triglyceride levels, as reported in Biophotonics Discovery (BIOS).

In addition to imaging, the researchers monitored blood pressure and heart rate, and conducted blood draws to measure triglycerides, cholesterol, and glucose levels. The study showed that changes in optical absorption at specific wavelengths corresponded closely with variations in lipid concentrations. Using this data, the team developed a machine learning model to predict triglyceride levels from the SFDI measurements, achieving accuracy within 40 mg/dL. This advancement could pave the way for noninvasive monitoring of cardiovascular health.

“The research suggests that SFDI could serve as a promising alternative, allowing for easier monitoring of how meals affect cardiovascular health,” said senior author Darren Roblyer, professor of biomedical engineering at Boston University. “Overall, these findings highlight the intricate relationship between diet, body response, and cardiovascular risk, suggesting a need for further exploration of non-invasive assessment methods.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
Data Acquisition System
SmartLab
New
Plate System
ADIRA XLIF Plate System

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Prostate Biopsy Technique Lowers Infection Risk
Intravascular Imaging Guidance System Optimizes Stenting Procedures for Improved...
Better-Designed Operating Room Shortens Surgical Procedure Time and Produces Better...
Image: Illustration of how the razor-sharp flakes of graphene line up together on a surface and can kill bacteria without harming healthy human cells (Photo courtesy of Yen Sandqvist)

Ultra-Thin Graphene-Based Coating Material Paves Way for Bacteria-Killing Medical Devices

Healthcare-associated infections are a significant global issue, leading to immense suffering, increased healthcare costs, and a greater risk of antibiotic resistance. These infections often occur when... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
The Atellica VTLi Patient-side Immunoassay Analyzer, a high-sensitivity troponin I test at the bedside, delivers accurate results in just 8 minutes (Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers)

New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay

Emergency department overcrowding is a significant global issue that leads to increased mortality and morbidity, with chest pain being one of the most common reasons for hospital admissions.... Read more

Business

view channel
BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technol...
Image: The acquisition of NICO further strengthens Stryker’s commitment to neurotechnology through tumor and stroke care (Photo courtesy of NICO)

Stryker Completes Acquisition of NICO Corporation

Stryker (Kalamazoo, MI, USA) has completed the acquisition of NICO Corporation (Indianapolis, IN, USA which provides a systematic approach to minimally invasive surgery for tumor and intracerebral... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE