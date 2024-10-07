We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
RANDOX LABORATORIES

Download Mobile App




New Guideline Details Management of CVD Risk Before, During and After Noncardiac Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Oct 2024
Print article
Image: The new guideline addresses cardiovascular evaluation and management of patients before, during and after noncardiac surgery (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)
Image: The new guideline addresses cardiovascular evaluation and management of patients before, during and after noncardiac surgery (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

There are approximately 300 million noncardiac surgeries performed worldwide each year, highlighting the importance of summarizing and interpreting evidence to help clinicians manage patients undergoing surgery. The American Heart Association (AHA, Dallas, TX, USA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC, Washington, DC, USA) have now released an updated joint guideline on cardiovascular evaluation and management for patients before, during, and after noncardiac surgery. This guideline reviews a decade of new evidence and provides updates since the previous version was released in 2014.

Published in the AHA’s flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation and simultaneously in JACC, the flagship journal of the ACC, the “2024 AHA/ACC/ACS/ASNC/HRS/SCA/SCCT/SCMR/SVM Guideline for Perioperative Cardiovascular Management for Noncardiac Surgery” presents the latest evidence for assessing and managing cardiovascular disease risk in patients scheduled for noncardiac surgery. It addresses patient evaluations, cardiovascular testing, screening, and evidence-based management of cardiovascular conditions before, during, and after surgery. The guideline is aimed at healthcare professionals from multiple disciplines who care for patients undergoing surgeries requiring general or regional anesthesia and who may have known or potential cardiovascular risks.

As in the 2014 guideline, the 2024 update includes a perioperative algorithm to guide healthcare professionals in making care decisions for patients with cardiovascular conditions who are undergoing noncardiac surgery. It reviews blood pressure management and includes specific recommendations for patients with coronary artery disease, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, valvular heart disease, pulmonary hypertension, obstructive sleep apnea, and those with a history of stroke. The new guideline advises a targeted approach when ordering screenings, such as stress tests, to assess cardiac risk before surgery. Additionally, it recommends the use of emergency-focused cardiac ultrasound for patients with unexplained hemodynamic instability during noncardiac surgery, provided clinicians skilled in cardiac ultrasound are available. This ultrasound technology, which has become a screening option since the last guideline, can be used during surgery to determine whether heart problems are causing unstable blood pressure.

The 2024 guideline also highlights newer medications for Type 2 diabetes, heart failure, and obesity management that have significant perioperative implications. For example, SGLT2 inhibitors should be discontinued three to four days before surgery to reduce the risk of perioperative ketoacidosis, which can negatively impact surgical outcomes. Additionally, emerging data suggest that glucagon-like polypeptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists, used to manage Type 2 diabetes and obesity, may delay stomach emptying and increase the risk of pulmonary aspiration during anesthesia due to their side effect of nausea. Other medical organizations have recommended withholding GLP-1 agonists before noncardiac surgery—one week for patients on weekly doses and one day for those on daily doses—to mitigate this risk, though further research is needed to refine these recommendations. For patients taking blood thinners, the guideline suggests that, in most cases, it is safe to stop the medication several days before surgery and restart it after surgery, typically after hospital discharge. Exceptions and modifications to this recommendation are also outlined in the guideline.

Another focus of the new guideline is myocardial injury after noncardiac surgery (MINS), which refers to heart damage occurring during or shortly after noncardiac surgery. MINS, diagnosed by elevated cardiac troponin levels, affects roughly one in five patients and is associated with worse short- and long-term outcomes. While the causes and management strategies for MINS remain unclear, the guideline recommends outpatient follow-up for patients who develop this condition to reduce heart disease risk factors. Additionally, the guideline emphasizes the need to monitor atrial fibrillation (AFib), an irregular heart rhythm that can develop during or after noncardiac surgery. Patients newly diagnosed with AFib are at an increased risk of stroke, and the guideline advises close monitoring of these patients after surgery, addressing reversible causes of AFib and considering rhythm control or the use of blood thinners to prevent stroke. Ongoing studies are investigating the best ways to manage AFib that occurs postoperatively.

“There is a wealth of new evidence about how best to evaluate and manage perioperative cardiovascular risk in patients undergoing noncardiac surgery,” said Chair of the guideline writing group Annemarie Thompson, M.D., M.B.A., FAHA. “This new guideline is a comprehensive review of the latest research to help inform clinicians who manage perioperative patients, with the ultimate goal of restoring health and minimizing cardiovascular complications.”

Related Links:
AHA
ACC

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Flocked Fiber Swabs
Puritan® patented HydraFlock®
New
Urology Table
CFLU401
New
Transcatheter Valve Repair System
PASCAL Precision

Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Fast OCT System Integrated into Neurosurgical Microscope Identifies Tumor Margins...
Miniature Robots Transport Instruments for Endoscopic Microsurgery Through Body
Robotic Visualization System for Neurosurgery Offers Greater Clarity for Complex...
Image: Virtuoso’s revolutionary system resets scale and reimagines the future of robotic endoscopic surgery (Photo courtesy of Virtuoso Surgical)

Novel Approach Combines Advanced Robotics and Low-Field MRI Technology for Incisionless Prostate Surgery

Researchers at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU, Cleveland, OH, USA) and Vanderbilt University (Nashville, TN, USA) are spearheading a groundbreaking approach to prostate cancer surgery by integrating... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
The Atellica VTLi Patient-side Immunoassay Analyzer, a high-sensitivity troponin I test at the bedside, delivers accurate results in just 8 minutes (Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers)

New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay

Emergency department overcrowding is a significant global issue that leads to increased mortality and morbidity, with chest pain being one of the most common reasons for hospital admissions.... Read more

Business

view channel
BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technol...
Image: The acquisition of NICO further strengthens Stryker’s commitment to neurotechnology through tumor and stroke care (Photo courtesy of NICO)

Stryker Completes Acquisition of NICO Corporation

Stryker (Kalamazoo, MI, USA) has completed the acquisition of NICO Corporation (Indianapolis, IN, USA which provides a systematic approach to minimally invasive surgery for tumor and intracerebral... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE