Near Infrared Light Delivered Transcranially Can Treat Traumatic Brain Injury

Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) occurs when the initial head trauma is compounded by a series of inflammatory changes in the brain, known as secondary processes, which can worsen patient outcomes significantly. These processes begin within minutes to hours after the injury. Now, researchers have demonstrated that light therapy, delivered transcranially (through the skull), can support tissue repair following mTBI. Their study, published in Bioengineering & Translational Medicine, suggests that this innovative approach could offer a new treatment option in a field where there are currently few available therapies.

Developed by scientists at the University of Birmingham (Birmingham, UK), the technique aims to protect against secondary damage and promote quicker and more effective recovery. Their research builds on earlier findings that demonstrated the benefits of near-infrared light therapy in improving nerve cell survival and stimulating new nerve growth at the site of spinal cord injury. In the latest study, the researchers investigated the effects of two wavelengths of near-infrared light (660nm and 810nm) on recovery in preclinical models. The treatment involved two-minute bursts of infrared light administered daily for three days post-injury.

The results revealed significant reductions in the activation of astrocytes and microglial cells, which play key roles in the brain's inflammatory response after trauma, along with a decrease in markers of apoptosis (cell death). After four weeks, there were notable improvements in functional tests related to balance and cognitive performance. Red light therapy also sped up recovery compared to control groups, with the 810nm wavelength showing superior outcomes. The researchers are now looking for commercial partners to help co-develop and bring this device to market.

“We want to develop this method into a medical device that can be used to enhance recovery for patients with traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, with the aim of improving outcomes for patients,” said Zubair Ahmed, Professor at the University of Birmingham, who led the study.