We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




New Implant to Help Patients Regenerate Their Own Heart Valves

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Feb 2025
Print article
Image: The bioresorbable heart valve (yellow) that promotes tissue regeneration and a 3D-printed heart model (Photo courtesy of Georgia Tech)
Image: The bioresorbable heart valve (yellow) that promotes tissue regeneration and a 3D-printed heart model (Photo courtesy of Georgia Tech)

Each year, millions of people worldwide are diagnosed with heart valve disease, yet there is no effective long-term treatment for the condition. When a person’s heart valve is severely damaged due to a birth defect, lifestyle factors, or aging, blood flow is disrupted. If left untreated, this can lead to life-threatening complications. Valve replacement and repair are currently the only ways to manage severe valvular heart disease, but both often require repeated surgeries that are costly, disruptive, and carry significant risks. Most replacement valves are made from animal tissue and last between 10 and 15 years before needing replacement. For pediatric patients, available solutions are extremely limited and may require multiple reinterventions. Now, researchers have developed a 3D-printed heart valve made from bioresorbable materials, designed to match an individual patient’s specific anatomy. Once implanted, the valve will gradually be absorbed by the body and replaced with new tissue, which will take over the function the device originally performed.

One of the main challenges in pediatrics is that children grow, which causes their heart valves to change size over time. As a result, children often need multiple surgeries to repair or replace their heart valves as they grow. The groundbreaking technology developed by researchers at Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta, GA, USA) could potentially allow patients to grow new valve tissue, eliminating the need for multiple valve replacements in the future. Although 3D-printed heart valves and bioresorbable materials have been used for implants before, this is the first time both technologies have been combined to create a single device made from a resorbable, shape-memory material. The team’s initial research involved selecting the appropriate material and testing various prototypes. The resulting heart valve is 3D-printed from a biocompatible material known as poly(glycerol dodecanedioate).

The valve has shape-memory properties, enabling it to be folded and delivered via a catheter, instead of requiring open-heart surgery. Once implanted and warmed to body temperature, the device will unfold into its original shape. The material then signals the body to create its own new tissue to replace the device, which will be completely absorbed within a few months. The team is currently evaluating the physical durability of the heart valve using both computational models and benchtop studies. Their laboratory is equipped with a heart simulation setup that mimics the physiological conditions of a real heart, including the pressure and flow conditions specific to an individual patient. An additional machine tests the valve’s mechanical durability by subjecting it to millions of heart cycles in a short period.

The researchers note that creating a material capable of performing the rigorous functions of a heart valve while encouraging the development of new tissue is an enormous challenge. Additionally, new medical devices face a long journey from the laboratory to clinical use, with several critical milestones to achieve along the way. The researchers hope that their technology will revolutionize heart valve treatment and usher in a new era of tissue-engineered devices. They also point out that pediatric implants are developed less frequently than adult ones, due to the rarity of childhood diseases and the high manufacturing costs. The team believes that combining bioresorbable materials with 3D printing could be the key to developing better devices for pediatric patients.

“This technology is very different from most existing heart valves, and we believe it represents a paradigm shift,” said researcher Lakshmi Prasad Dasi, the Rozelle Vanda Wesley Professor in BME. “We are moving away from using animal tissue devices that don’t last and aren’t sustainable, and into a new era where a heart valve can regenerate inside the patient.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Pulmonary Artery Catheter
Swan-Ganz
New
Mattress
Powered Therapeutic Mattress

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Innovative Apatite Nanoparticles Improve Biocompatibility of Medical Implants
Nanotechnology-Based Drug Delivery System Could Help Dialysis and Heart Patients...
Groundbreaking Tool Accurately Predicts Stroke Outcome for Better Carotid Surgery...
Image: The KeyScope low-cost laparoscope enables high resolution surgical imaging (Photo courtesy of Barnes et al., doi 10.1117/1.BIOS.2.2.022302)

Low-Cost, Robust Laparoscope Addresses Cost, Power and Sterilization Challenges

Laparoscopic surgery, a minimally invasive technique, has revolutionized surgical practices in high-income countries. This method involves using a laparoscope to perform operations through small incisions,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Image: The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress is celebrating its 50th edition (Photo courtesy of Informa Markets)

Arab Health 2025 Celebrates Landmark 50th Edition

The 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 27 – 30 January, is celebrating its 50th edition by welcoming more than 60,000 visitors and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE