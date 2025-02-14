Zinc-Based Dissolvable Implants to Transform Bone Repair

Surgeons commonly use orthopedic implants made from stainless steel or titanium, which remain in the body indefinitely. These implants can cause discomfort and may necessitate follow-up surgeries. Zinc is gaining attention as a key material for next-generation biodegradable implants. However, its natural softness limits its application in load-bearing orthopedic implants. A newly developed zinc alloy may address these challenges by offering mechanical strength while being gentle enough to degrade safely over time, providing support for optimal healing.

New research at Monash University (Melbourne, VIC, Australia) has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of broken bones. The researchers developed a unique zinc-based dissolvable material that could replace the metal plates and screws traditionally used to stabilize fractured bones. Their study, published in Nature, highlights an innovative approach by a team of biomedical engineers who engineered a zinc alloy strong enough to match the durability of permanent steel implants and more robust than other biodegradable materials, such as magnesium-based implants.

The study reveals that by manipulating the size and alignment of the material’s grains, the zinc alloy can bend and adjust in ways that align with the shape of surrounding tissues. This breakthrough material could greatly improve orthopedic care by reducing complications, minimizing the need for additional surgeries, and providing a more sustainable alternative to permanent metallic implants.

“Our zinc alloy material could revolutionize orthopedic care – opening the door to safer, smaller implants that not only enhance patient comfort but also promote better healing outcomes by minimizing disruption to surrounding tissues,” said lead researcher, Professor Jian-feng Nie. “An implant that never disappears will always be a risk to the patient. On the other hand, one that degrades too fast won’t allow adequate time for the bones to heal. With our zinc alloy material, we can achieve the optimal balance between strength and controlled degradation of the implant to promote better healing.”