World-First Technology Uses Real-Time ECG Signal Analysis for Accurate CVAD Placement

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Feb 2025
Image: The Neonav ECG Tip Location System (Photo courtesy of Navi Medical Technologies)
Image: The Neonav ECG Tip Location System (Photo courtesy of Navi Medical Technologies)

Various studies have documented the adverse events linked to malpositioned umbilical venous catheters and other central lines used in newborn care. Unfortunately, advancements in catheter placement technology for critically ill newborns have been limited, with the current standard still relying on X-ray confirmation of tip placement after the procedure has been completed. The inability of X-rays to provide real-time feedback often leads to treatment delays, repeated exposure to ionizing radiation, and limited surveillance capabilities. While ECG-based technologies exist, they are primarily designed for older children and adults, lack surveillance functions, and are not suited for the unique needs of critically ill newborns. Now, the first medical device specifically designed for neonatal and pediatric care promises to revolutionize vascular access management for critically ill newborns and children.

The Neonav ECG Tip Location System by Navi Medical Technologies (Melbourne, Australia) is the only system tailored for neonatal and pediatric patients, utilizing real-time ECG signal analysis to ensure precise placement of Central Venous Access Devices (CVADs), significantly reducing risks like misplacement and migration. This innovative device decreases the need for confirmatory chest X-rays, helping reduce treatment delays and lowering unintended complications for vulnerable patients. The Neonav system has the most comprehensive 'Indication For Use' of any tip location system available, applicable to preterm newborns up to adults. Notably, the system is capable of placing tiny 1Fr catheters used in extremely small newborns and is approved for both above and below-heart catheter placements.

The Neonav ECG Tip Location and surveillance technology is specifically designed for newborn and pediatric patients. It provides clinicians with real-time information about catheter tip location throughout the CVAD dwell time, enabling the detection of misplacement during insertion and monitoring for post-procedure migration. The system also allows for continuous surveillance of catheters after initial placement, which can help prevent potentially serious complications from undetected catheter movement. These groundbreaking features address key challenges faced by healthcare professionals in neonatal and pediatric care. The Neonav ECG Tip Location System has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), allowing its use in U.S. hospitals to enhance pediatric vascular access management.

"We recognize the tremendous opportunity to bring our ground-breaking technology to the U.S., and we will continue to engage hospital networks and potential partners that can help ensure that our innovations reach the patients who need them most" said Alex Newton, CEO of Navi. "With FDA clearance in hand, we're uniquely positioned to drive significant impact in the largest healthcare market in the world. Our investors have the chance to be part of a mission that's not only financially rewarding but also deeply meaningful. By working together, we can ensure that every critically ill child has access to safer, faster, and more effective care."

Navi Medical Technologies

