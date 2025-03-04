World’s First 3D Neural Electrode Uses Soft Actuation Technology to Avoid Nerve Damage

Neural electrodes are devices that can both measure electrical signals traveling through nerves and stimulate nerves by delivering small electrical currents. These electrodes are used to help patients with nerve damage regain movement and to alleviate pain by stimulating specific nerves. However, without proper contact between the nerve and the electrode, it becomes difficult to accurately measure neural signals or deliver effective stimulation. Traditional cuff electrodes wrap around the nerve securely, but because nerves are smooth, wire-like structures, these electrodes are prone to slipping or rotating. To prevent this, the electrodes must be tightly secured, which can lead to compression of the nerve, reducing blood flow and potentially causing nerve damage. Due to these difficulties, conventional methods struggle to maintain a stable, secure attachment to the nerve without causing harm. As a result, there is a need for a new approach to ensure that electrodes stay in place without damaging the nerve.

To address these challenges, researchers at Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST, Daegu, Republic of Korea) have developed an electrode that can safely enclose nerves without causing injury. This innovative electrode features soft actuation technology, allowing it to change from a flat two-dimensional shape into a three-dimensional structure. This breakthrough is expected to contribute to the development of next-generation soft bioelectronic devices, including electroceuticals for peripheral nerve treatment. The soft-actuated cuff electrode designed by the researchers can autonomously bend and wrap around the nerve, securely fixing itself without the need for sutures.

Unlike traditional electrodes, this new design maintains strong adhesion without the need for excessive tightening around the nerve, making it safer for long-term use. Importantly, the research team incorporated a three-dimensional convex structure that reduces the direct contact area with the nerve while improving adhesion, allowing for clearer neural signal detection without the risk of nerve damage. Long-term experiments conducted by the team showed that the electrode could accurately measure neural signals on peripheral nerves without causing harm. Furthermore, the findings, published in Advanced Materials, reveal that the electrode can selectively stimulate targeted nerves. The three-dimensional structure plays a crucial role in providing strong adhesion while minimizing pressure, thus preventing any harm to the nerve tissue or its function.

“This study introduces a new concept of cuff-shaped electrodes that wrap around nerves, including peripheral and vagus nerves,” said Professor Sohee Kim. “With its ability to provide high-quality neural signal monitoring over the long term and enable minimal-current stimulation, this technology is expected to be widely utilized in various bioelectronic devices, such as implantable electroceuticals.”

Related Links:

DGIST