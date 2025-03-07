We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Wireless Pacifier Monitors Vitals of NICU Babies Without Need for Painful Blood Draws

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Mar 2025
Image: The small but powerful invention could soon make life in the NICU easier for the tiniest patients (Photo courtesy of Georgia Institute of Technology)
Newborns require frequent monitoring of their vital signs, with electrolyte levels being one of the most important indicators of their health. Currently, the only method to monitor these levels is through multiple daily blood draws, a process that can be painful and distressing for infants. Additionally, it is often challenging for medical staff to draw blood from small, underdeveloped blood vessels. Now, researchers have developed a pacifier that can continuously track a baby’s electrolyte levels in real time, eliminating the need for repeated invasive blood tests.

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta, GA, USA) came up with the pacifier idea after doctors attending a pediatric technology conference shared the daily difficulties they faced in caring for critically ill newborns. They highlighted the lack of non-invasive monitoring systems and the recurring need for blood draws, particularly in cases where babies remain in the NICU for extended periods. Drawing inspiration from these discussions, the research team began experimenting with commercially available pacifiers, exploring how they could incorporate sensors to collect saliva and monitor electrolyte levels.

The researchers designed a small microfluidic channel within the pacifier that guides saliva from the nipple into a reservoir. This channel directs the saliva through sensors that detect ions, specifically sodium and potassium, in the saliva. The sensors continuously measure these electrolytes, providing real-time data. To ensure the pacifier was wireless, the team developed an ultra-thin, flexible membrane-based electronic circuit. The circuit, installed on the back of the pacifier, integrates wireless components that allow it to communicate via Bluetooth with smartphones or tablets. This enables healthcare providers to access real-time data on a baby’s electrolyte levels at any moment.

The continuous flow of data helps clinicians get a more complete picture of a baby’s health, making it possible to identify any potential issues sooner. If any abnormalities are detected, the system sends alerts to the medical team, enabling prompt action. The researchers are continuing to refine and enhance the pacifier technology and are currently seeking funding and commercialization partners to help bring it to a wider market. Additionally, the team believes this non-invasive technology could be adapted for use in other patient groups, potentially expanding its applications to monitor a broader range of disease biomarkers.

“Once we get it into hospitals, I think the device will be a game-changer for pediatric health monitoring. As far as I know, this is the only device in the world that can measure a baby’s electrolyte concentrations continuously,” said Hong Yeo, associate professor and Harris Saunders Jr. Endowed Professor in the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering. “This is an important step in showing that this technology can work, and this is just the beginning. We hope to integrate the technology with other electrical sensors and systems to achieve comprehensive health monitoring that wasn’t possible until now.”

