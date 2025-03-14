We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Novel Coating Significantly Extends Longevity of Implantable Biosensors

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Mar 2025
Print article
Image: The novel coating prevents biofouling and unwanted immune reactions (Photo courtesy of Biosensors; DOI: 10.3390/bios15030171)
Image: The novel coating prevents biofouling and unwanted immune reactions (Photo courtesy of Biosensors; DOI: 10.3390/bios15030171)

Wearable and implantable biosensors capable of accurately detecting biological molecules in a non-invasive or minimally invasive way offer enormous potential for monitoring patients’ health and their responses to treatments. A notable example is wearable glucose monitors, which track blood glucose levels and convert the data into easily interpretable and continuously recorded electrical signals, playing a crucial role in managing diabetes. Similar biosensors have been designed to monitor electrolytes in sweat, biomarkers in interstitial fluid near the skin's surface, and to track the function of internal tissues. However, these implantable biosensors are limited in their utility due to a challenge known as "biofouling." Biofouling occurs when bacteria, human cells, or molecules from the body's biofluids accumulate on the sensor surface, interfering with the sensor’s ability to bind to its target molecule (analyte), disrupting its electrical signal generation. Additionally, implanted biosensors can trigger "foreign body responses," which activate pro-inflammatory immune cells and may lead to fibrotic tissue formation.

Overcoming these challenges would significantly enhance the potential of clinical diagnostics and research, enabling long-term monitoring for chronic or autoimmune diseases, assessing responses to existing and experimental therapies in clinical trials, and tracking physiological and pathological signals from organs such as the brain. To address this, a multidisciplinary team of researchers at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, Harvard University (Boston, MA, USA), has developed a novel coating technology that promises to greatly extend the lifespan of wearable and implanted biosensors while maintaining their electrical signal functionality. This new approach enables the continuous monitoring of analytes in various biofluids within the body, potentially for weeks at a time.

The new coating builds on the Wyss Institute's history of groundbreaking electrochemical biosensor technologies. The team demonstrated that when applied to electrochemical sensors, this coating prevented the growth of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterial species responsible for the formation of antibiotic-resistant biofilms on biosensors and other implants. Additionally, the coating stopped the adhesion of primary human fibroblasts and inhibited unwanted immune cell activation, all while preserving the sensor’s ability to detect key inflammatory proteins for over three weeks.

This coating consists of a cross-linked structure made from bovine serum albumin (BSA) and functionalized graphene. The graphene ensures efficient electrical signaling, while the BSA lattice forms a natural barrier that prevents the binding of various biological and molecular contaminants. This structure also allows for the stable incorporation of antibodies that detect specific analytes, as well as antibiotic drugs to combat biofouling. In a proof-of-concept study, the team successfully demonstrated the continuous and accurate detection of two key biomarkers of inflammation over more than three weeks using specially designed sensors exposed to complex human plasma.

During this period, the coating effectively resisted fibroblast cell attachment and the formation of biofilms typically created by P. aeruginosa, while also remaining undetected by pro-inflammatory immune cells. Furthermore, the coating can be produced from cost-effective components using a simple, scalable process, enabling large-scale production of in vivo biosensors. The Wyss Institute has patented this innovative coating technology and is actively seeking partners to help advance it toward real-world applications that can make a direct impact on patient care and scientific research.

“With this novel coating technology, which can offer durable protection of implantable biosensor devices, we have removed a central bottleneck in the development of next-generation electrochemical in vivo sensors. In the age of personalized medicine and digital health, it brings a plethora of diagnostic and research applications within reach,” said Wyss Institute Founding Director Donald Ingber, M.D., Ph.D., who led the study.

Related Links:
Wyss Institute

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Monitor Arm
ITD Flexion
New
Endoscopic Surgical Medical Monitor
E2421

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Groundbreaking Leadless Pacemaker to Prevent Invasive Surgeries for Children
Spectroscopy Technique Improves Surgery for Pediatric Epilepsy Patients
Online Tool Guides Surgical Decisions for Gallbladder Cancer
Image: Laparoscopic abdominal surgery can result in adhesions for which there is currently no treatment (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Easy-To-Apply Gel Could Prevent Formation of Post-Surgical Abdominal Adhesions

Surgical adhesions are a frequent and often life-threatening complication following open or laparoscopic abdominal surgery. These adhesions develop in the weeks following surgery as the body heals.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Teleflex to Acquire BIOTRONIK’s Vascular Intervention Business
Image: The board of directors has unanimously authorized a plan to separate BD’s Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business (Photo courtesy of BD)

Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA), has announced that its board of directors has unanimously authorized BD management to pursue a plan to separate BD's Biosciences and Diagnostic... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE