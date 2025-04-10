We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Groundbreaking Technology Rapidly Detects Airborne Influenza Viruses

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Apr 2025
Image: Schematic representation illustrating the key findings of the study (Photo courtesy of UNIST)
Image: Schematic representation illustrating the key findings of the study (Photo courtesy of UNIST)

Influenza, caused by the influenza virus, poses a significant health risk, particularly in confined spaces. Now, a new, cutting-edge technology promises to enhance the early detection of airborne viruses like influenza and COVID-19, especially in environments such as hospitals.

Developed by researchers at UNIST (Ulsan, Republic of Korea), this innovative surveillance system can efficiently capture and analyze airborne viruses without causing any harm. The system works by drawing air into a device that condenses moisture onto virus particles, thereby capturing them for detection through paper-based immunosensors. Given that airborne viruses are incredibly small and lightweight, they are typically challenging to collect. However, by forming water droplets on the viral surface, the system increases the particles' size and weight, making them easier to capture. The device generates a high airflow, causing the virus-laden droplets to collide with the collection surface, rather than being carried along by the air current. Once the virus samples are gathered, they are transferred to an immunosensor, which provides results within 30 minutes. This detection method relies on the antigen-antibody interaction of proteins, specifically targeting hemagglutinin (HA) and nucleoprotein (NP) on the surface of the virus for accurate identification.

This breakthrough system significantly cuts down the time needed for virus detection, while also offering valuable insights into the infectious potential of the detected viruses. Unlike traditional PCR methods, which focus on identifying viral genetic material (DNA or RNA) and require expensive equipment and several hours for amplification, this new technology centers on detecting hemagglutinin proteins. These proteins are linked to the virus’s ability to infect, providing a more precise understanding of the risk level. As outlined in research published in Environmental Science & Technology, the system has effectively detected type-A influenza viruses, distinguishing it from conventional air sampling techniques used in epidemiological studies. In real-world testing conducted at an elementary school, the research team collected and analyzed 17 air samples from classrooms, hallways, and cafeterias, successfully identifying the influenza A virus (H1N1) in four cases. In contrast, traditional commercial aerosol sampling equipment did not detect any viruses in the same environments.

“This technology is not limited to influenza viruses; it has the potential to detect various respiratory viruses, including COVID-19,” said UNIST Professor Jaesung Jang who led the research. “With further research to enhance the system, we can greatly improve early infection monitoring and response in public spaces, hospitals, and schools.”

