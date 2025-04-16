We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GC Medical Science corp.

Download Mobile App




Novel Intrabronchial Method Delivers Cell Therapies in Critically Ill Patients on External Lung Support

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Apr 2025
Print article
Image: Mesenchymal stromal cells are delivered directly into the lungs using a bronchoscope (Photo courtesy of Stem Cell Res Ther. 2025. DOI: 10.1186/s13287-025-04289-3)
Image: Mesenchymal stromal cells are delivered directly into the lungs using a bronchoscope (Photo courtesy of Stem Cell Res Ther. 2025. DOI: 10.1186/s13287-025-04289-3)

Until now, administering cell therapies to patients on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)—a life-support system typically used for severe lung failure—has been nearly impossible. The risk of clogging the ECMO system’s gas-exchange membranes with intravenous infusions has been a significant barrier. Now, a new study published in Stem Cell Research & Therapy introduces a new approach to safely deliver cell therapies to ECMO patients.

The novel method, developed by a multidisciplinary clinical team led by Miguel Hernández University of Elche (UMH, Elche, Spain), is called CIBA, which stands for Consecutive Intrabronchial Administration. This approach allows for the direct delivery of stem-cell-based treatments to the alveoli of critically ill patients who are unable to receive traditional intravenous therapy due to the limitations of the ECMO system. By employing controlled, fractionated intrabronchial delivery, the CIBA method deposits therapeutic cells precisely where they are needed in the lungs without disturbing the ECMO circuit.

Using CIBA, mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs)—which can be sourced from the umbilical cord, bone marrow, adipose tissue, or dental pulp—are administered directly into the lungs. MSCs are unspecialized cells that have the ability to migrate to damaged tissues, modulate inflammation, and promote tissue regeneration. Once delivered into the lungs, these cells interact with immune cells, such as alveolar macrophages, and release anti-inflammatory signals that help prevent further tissue damage and support the healing process. This method eliminates the need for systemic circulation and focuses the therapeutic effect directly on the lungs, minimizing potential risks. The technique was initially applied in a compassionate use case for a 2-year-old patient suffering from end-stage interstitial lung disease who was not a candidate for lung transplantation. The research team suggests that higher doses or repeated administrations could be explored in future trials. Furthermore, they have decided not to patent the technique in order to facilitate its use in public health systems once additional clinical trials are completed.

"What we've achieved is a safe way to deliver regenerative therapies when all other options are blocked,” said Professor Bernat Soria from UMH’s Institute of Bioengineering who led the research team. “Imagine watering a fragile plant, but the watering can would flood it. CIBA allows us to drip-feed the therapy gently and exactly where it's needed—right into the lungs."

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Mobile Cart
MS550
New
Imaging Table
CFPM200

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
AI-Generated Synthetic Scarred Hearts Aid Atrial Fibrillation Treatment
New Class of Bioadhesives to Connect Human Tissues to Long-Term Medical Implants...
New Transcatheter Valve Found Safe and Effective for Treating Aortic Regurgitation...
Image: The Paradigm AI surgical guidance platform has received its second FDA clearance (Photo courtesy of Proprio)

World's First AI Surgical Guidance Platform Allows Surgeons to Measure Success in Real-Time

Surgeons have always faced challenges in measuring their progress toward surgical goals during procedures. Traditionally, obtaining measurements required stepping out of the sterile environment to perform... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE