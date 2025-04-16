Novel Intrabronchial Method Delivers Cell Therapies in Critically Ill Patients on External Lung Support

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Generative AI Technology Detects Heart Disease Earlier Than Conventional Methods
- Wearable Technology Predicts Cardiovascular Risk by Continuously Monitoring Heart Rate Recovery
- Wearable Health Monitoring Device Measures Gases Emitted from and Absorbed by Skin
- Groundbreaking Technology Rapidly Detects Airborne Influenza Viruses
- Flexible Semi-Autonomous Robot Could Deliver Medicine Inside Body
- AI-Generated Synthetic Scarred Hearts Aid Atrial Fibrillation Treatment
- New Class of Bioadhesives to Connect Human Tissues to Long-Term Medical Implants
- New Transcatheter Valve Found Safe and Effective for Treating Aortic Regurgitation
- Minimally Invasive Valve Repair Reduces Hospitalizations in Severe Tricuspid Regurgitation Patients
- Tiny Robotic Tools Powered by Magnetic Fields to Enable Minimally Invasive Brain Surgery
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
- Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
- 2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
- Teleflex to Acquire BIOTRONIK’s Vascular Intervention Business
- Philips and Mass General Brigham Collaborate on Improving Patient Care with Live AI-Powered Insights
- Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
- Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
- Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
