We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GC Medical Science corp.

Download Mobile App




Wireless, Self-Powered Smart Insole to Improve Personal Health Monitoring

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Apr 2025
Print article
Image: Overview of the self-powered smart insole (Photo courtesy of Science Advances, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adu1598)
Image: Overview of the self-powered smart insole (Photo courtesy of Science Advances, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adu1598)

Millions of people experience challenges with ambulatory functions, which include activities like walking, running, and climbing stairs. Although there has been an increasing interest in creating wearable insole-based pressure systems in recent years, many previous prototypes faced issues such as limited energy and unstable performance. Now, a new smart insole system that monitors walking in real time may offer a solution to improve posture and provide early warnings for conditions ranging from plantar fasciitis to Parkinson’s disease.

This new system, developed by researchers at The Ohio State University (Columbus, OH, USA), uses 22 small pressure sensors and is powered by small solar panels placed on the tops of shoes. It provides real-time health tracking based on an individual's walking patterns, which are as unique as a fingerprint. The collected data is then transmitted via Bluetooth to a smartphone for quick, detailed analysis, as outlined in the study published in Science Advances. To address limitations in previous designs, the OSU research team ensured that the system is durable, offers high precision in data collection and analysis, and can provide reliable power. The system also incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) through an advanced machine learning model, enabling the device to recognize eight different motion states, ranging from static postures like sitting and standing to more dynamic movements like running and squatting.

Additionally, the materials used in the insoles are flexible and safe, similar to those found in smartwatches, making the device low-risk for continuous use. After the solar cells capture sunlight, the energy is stored in small lithium batteries, which are harmless and do not interfere with daily activities. By distributing sensors from toe to heel, the researchers can track the pressure exerted on different parts of the foot during activities like walking versus running. When walking, pressure is applied sequentially from the heel to the toes, while during running, most sensors experience pressure simultaneously. Furthermore, walking generates pressure over about half of the total time, whereas running applies pressure for just a quarter of the time.

In healthcare, the smart insoles could aid in gait analysis to detect early signs of foot pressure-related conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers, musculoskeletal disorders like plantar fasciitis, and neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease. The system also uses machine learning to classify various motion types, providing opportunities for personalized health management, including real-time posture correction, injury prevention, and rehabilitation monitoring. The researchers also see potential for customized fitness training with this technology. According to the study, the smart insoles showed no significant performance degradation after undergoing 180,000 cycles of compression and decompression, demonstrating their long-term durability. Researchers anticipate that this technology will likely be commercially available within the next three to five years. Future advancements will focus on improving the system’s gesture recognition capabilities, which will be enhanced through further testing on more diverse populations.

“Our bodies carry lots of useful information that we’re not even aware of,” said Jinghua Li, co-author of the study and an assistant professor of materials science and engineering at The Ohio State University. “These statuses also change over time, so it’s our goal to use electronics to extract and decode those signals to encourage better self-health care checks. Our device is innovative in terms of high resolution, spatial sensing, self-powering capability, and its ability to combine with machine learning algorithms. So, we feel like this research can go further based on the pioneering successes of this field.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Electrocardiograph
BeneHeart R700/R900
New
Automated Cough Assist Device
Bionic Cough Simulator

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Intravascular Imaging for Guiding Stent Implantation Ensures Safer Stenting Proc...
World's First AI Surgical Guidance Platform Allows Surgeons to Measure Success in...
AI-Generated Synthetic Scarred Hearts Aid Atrial Fibrillation Treatment
Image: The Elana Heart Bypass System is designed to make suturing obsolete (Photo courtesy of AMT Medical)

Pioneering Sutureless Coronary Bypass Technology to Eliminate Open-Chest Procedures

In patients with coronary artery disease, certain blood vessels may be narrowed or blocked, requiring a stent or a bypass (also known as diversion) to restore blood flow to the heart. Bypass surgeries... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE