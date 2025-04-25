New Approach to Visualizing Blood Pressure Data Can Help Better Manage Hypertension Patients

Sometimes, a patient’s blood pressure may be elevated in a doctor's office but normal at home, a phenomenon known as white coat hypertension. It is estimated that 10% to 20% of high blood pressure diagnoses in clinical settings are actually cases of white coat hypertension, where blood pressure is well-controlled when measured outside the doctor's office. For physicians aiming to assess whether a patient's blood pressure is within a healthy range, the interpretation may depend on the type of graph they use. Due to the natural fluctuations in blood pressure from moment to moment and day to day, it can be difficult for doctors to make an accurate assessment. Now, a new study has highlighted how different graph formats can affect clinical decision-making related to blood pressure diagnoses.

In the study, researchers from the University of Missouri (Columbia, MO, USA;) demonstrated to 57 doctors how the blood pressure data of a hypothetical patient changed over time using two distinct types of graphs. One graph displayed raw data, showing peaks and valleys, while the other featured a newly developed visual tool: a smoothed graph that averaged out these fluctuations. When the patient's blood pressure was well-controlled but showed considerable variation, the doctors were more likely to accurately assess the patient's health using the smoothed graph compared to the raw data graph.

This proof-of-concept study, published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, lays the groundwork for further research to explore whether the smoothed graph could be useful for patients who measure their blood pressure at home. With the growing popularity of health informatics and smart wearable devices that monitor vital signs, smoothed graphs could eventually be applied to interpret other health metrics. The research team is working towards integrating this technology with HIPAA-compliant electronic health records that both patients and healthcare providers can access. This innovation could help ease pressure on the healthcare system by reducing unnecessary in-person visits when blood pressure is controlled, thus minimizing the risk of false positives that could lead to over-treatment.

“There are some people who are being over-treated with unnecessary blood pressure medication that can make them dizzy and lower their heart rate,” said Victoria Shaffer, a psychology professor in the College of Arts and Science and lead author of the study. “This is particularly risky for older adults who are more at risk for falling. Hopefully, this work can help identify those who are being over-treated.”

