We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GC Medical Science corp.

Download Mobile App




Wearable Device Tracks Individual Cells in Bloodstream in Real Time

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Apr 2025

Researchers have developed a noninvasive medical monitoring device that is capable of detecting single cells within blood vessels, yet is small enough to be worn like a wristwatch. One key feature of this wearable device is its ability to continuously monitor circulating cells in the human body. This technology, presented in npj Biosensing, has the potential to significantly enhance early disease diagnosis, monitor disease relapse, assess infection risk, and determine the effectiveness of treatments, among other medical applications.

The device, named CircTrek, was developed by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA) to provide real-time assessments, unlike traditional blood tests that offer only a snapshot of a patient's condition. Existing technologies like in vivo flow cytometry, which also monitor cells in the bloodstream continuously, require large, room-sized microscopes, and patients must remain in the facility for extended periods. In contrast, CircTrek, equipped with an onboard Wi-Fi module, can monitor circulating cells at home and transmit the data to the patient’s healthcare provider. The device works by directing a focused laser beam to stimulate fluorescently labeled cells beneath the skin. This labeling can be achieved using various methods, such as applying antibody-based fluorescent dyes or genetically modifying cells to express fluorescent proteins.

For instance, a patient undergoing CAR T cell therapy—where immune cells are collected, modified in a lab to fight cancer, and reintroduced into the body—could have the modified cells labeled with fluorescent dyes or genetic modifications. These labeled cells, once circulating in the bloodstream, can then be detected by CircTrek. This capability is especially valuable in tracking whether a treatment, like CAR T cell therapy, is effective. The persistence of CAR T cells in the blood after treatment is associated with better outcomes in patients with B-cell lymphoma. To keep CircTrek small and wearable, the researchers miniaturized the device components, including the circuit that powers the high-intensity laser and maintains stable laser output to avoid false readings. The sensor that detects the fluorescent signals from the labeled cells is also compact, yet sensitive enough to detect light corresponding to a single photon. The subcircuits, such as the laser driver and noise filters, were custom-designed to fit on a circuit board measuring just 42 mm by 35 mm, making CircTrek roughly the size of a smartwatch.

CircTrek underwent testing in an in vitro configuration that simulated blood flow beneath human skin, and its single-cell detection ability was validated through manual counting with a high-resolution confocal microscope. For the in vitro tests, a fluorescent dye called Cyanine5.5 was used, selected for its peak activation at wavelengths within the optical window of skin tissue—the range of light that can penetrate the skin with minimal scattering. The safety of the device, particularly the temperature increase in experimental skin tissue due to the laser, was also assessed. A surface temperature increase of 1.51 degrees Celsius was found to be well below the threshold that would cause tissue damage, leaving enough of a margin to allow for safe expansion of the device’s detection area and power. Although further steps are required for clinical application, researchers believe that CircTrek’s parameters can be adjusted to extend its capabilities, potentially providing critical data for doctors on a wide range of patients.

“CircTrek offers a path to harnessing previously inaccessible information, enabling timely treatments, and supporting accurate clinical decisions with real-time data,” said Deblina Sarkar, assistant professor at MIT, who led the research team. “Existing technologies provide monitoring that is not continuous, which can lead to missing critical treatment windows. We overcome this challenge with CircTrek.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Leg Wraps
Leg Wraps
New
Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer
iUF118-GX
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Pioneering Sutureless Coronary Bypass Technology to Eliminate Open-Chest Procedures...
Intravascular Imaging for Guiding Stent Implantation Ensures Safer Stenting Proc...
World's First AI Surgical Guidance Platform Allows Surgeons to Measure Success in...
Image: Professor Bumsoo Han and postdoctoral researcher Sae Rome Choi of Illinois co-authored a study on using DNA origami to enhance imaging of dense pancreatic tissue (Photo courtesy of Fred Zwicky/University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign)

DNA Origami Improves Imaging of Dense Pancreatic Tissue for Cancer Detection and Treatment

One of the challenges of fighting pancreatic cancer is finding ways to penetrate the organ’s dense tissue to define the margins between malignant and normal tissue. Now, a new study uses DNA origami structures... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE