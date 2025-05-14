Rapid Self-Healing Electronic Skin Paves Way for Smarter and Tougher Wearables

In a groundbreaking development that could reshape the future of wearable technology, scientists have created an electronic skin that can repair itself in just 10 seconds after being damaged. More...

This innovative material, which maintains its flexibility and electrical functionality even after repeated wear and tear, addresses one of the most significant challenges in wearable electronics. It could soon play a pivotal role in the next generation of health monitoring devices.

This innovative research, led by scientists at the Terasaki Institute (Los Angeles, CA, USA), was featured in WIRED Japan, underscoring its potential to revolutionize health technology and personalized healthcare. The research team developed a flexible and stretchable polymer incorporating silver nanowires (AgNWs) and dynamic disulfide bonds. This combination enables the material to autonomously heal cuts, tears, and breaks within seconds, at room temperature, and without the need for external stimuli such as heat or light. During laboratory testing, the new material demonstrated impressive resilience, withstanding more than 50 cycles of cutting and healing, and over 50,000 bending cycles, without a significant decline in performance. It also remained stable across a broad spectrum of temperatures and humidity levels, even functioning well under running water.

When integrated into a wearable system, the electronic skin was able to capture muscle activity data during physical exercise. The researchers also trained an artificial intelligence (AI) model to classify muscle fatigue states—ranging from relaxed to moderate to extreme—with an accuracy rate exceeding 95%. Moving forward, the team is investigating potential applications for this technology in sports performance tracking, prosthetic control systems, and remote healthcare monitoring. They are also exploring ways to scale up production using alternative conductive materials and advanced printing methods, including roll-to-roll processing and inkjet fabrication.

“This is a technology that completely redefines what’s possible for wearable devices,” said Dr. Yangzhi Zhu who led the research team and the study, which was published in Secience Advances. “By cutting the recovery time to under a minute, we’ve cleared one of the biggest hurdles on the road to practical, everyday use of electronic skin.”

“This work is a big step toward seamless, real-time health monitoring,” added Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D., Director and CEO of the Terasaki Institute. “Wearable technologies are poised to play a major role in personalized healthcare, and innovations like this will help devices keep up with the demands of everyday life.”

