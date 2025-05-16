We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GC Medical Science corp.

Download Mobile App




Models Predict Severity of Pneumonia in Kids to Help Guide Treatment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 May 2025

Community-acquired pneumonia is a leading cause of infection in children globally and is one of the most common and costly reasons for pediatric hospitalization in the United States. More...

While most children with pneumonia recover fully after a mild illness, about 5 percent develop severe symptoms and complications. Although severe outcomes are rare, identifying these high-risk patients early is crucial for clinicians to take swift action and prevent further deterioration. It is equally important to identify cases that are likely to remain mild, so as to avoid unnecessary tests, treatments, or hospital stays. Now, researchers have developed practical models that effectively distinguish between mild, moderate, and severe pneumonia in children, based on a study conducted across 73 Emergency Departments (EDs) in 14 countries, through the international Pediatric Emergency Research Network (PERN). These new predictive tools are designed to assist clinicians in determining whether a child’s pneumonia requires hospitalization or intensive care.

The study, led by researchers at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago (Chicago, IL, USA), involved over 2,200 children aged 3 months to 14 years, all of whom presented with community-acquired pneumonia in the ED. The researchers found that children with pneumonia who had symptoms such as a runny nose and congestion were more likely to have a mild illness. They also identified clinical indicators associated with moderate or severe pneumonia, for which hospitalization should be considered. These signs include abdominal pain, refusal to drink fluids, being on antibiotics for the current illness before the ED visit, chest retractions (which suggest difficulty breathing), respiratory or heart rates above the 95th percentile for age, and hypoxemia (low oxygen levels in the blood).

These clinical features are typically assessed in patients with respiratory illnesses, making the model applicable and easy to implement in clinical practice. For emergency departments worldwide, which see thousands of pediatric pneumonia cases daily, there has previously been no reliable method for predicting which children are truly at risk of worsening. This new model offers clinicians a practical, data-driven tool to aid decision-making, ultimately enhancing care and improving outcomes. The study, published in the journal Lancet Child and Adolescent Health, also included models to predict pneumonia severity specifically in children with pneumonia visible on chest radiographs. In addition to the previously mentioned clinical features, the researchers found that the risk of severe illness increased if multiple areas of the lung were affected.

“Our pediatric pneumonia predictive models show good-to-excellent accuracy,” said lead author Todd Florin, MD, MSCE. “They appear to perform better than clinician judgment alone in predicting illness severity, according to previous research from Lurie Children’s. Once externally validated, our models will provide evidence-based information for clinicians to consider when evaluating pneumonia in children.”


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
12-Lead Electrocardiograph
ASPEL ECG GREY v.07.325
New
Complete Hip System
Taperloc Complete Hip System
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Ultrasound-Activated Microstructures Clean Implanted Stents and Catheters
First-Ever MRI-Steerable Micro-Robotics to Revolutionize Glioblastoma Treatment
Bioprinted Aortas Offer New Hope for Vascular Repair
Image: The soft robots light up the lesion which can then be easily figured out under NIR light during the operation (Photo courtesy of Lifeng He/Zhejiang University)

Fluorescent Soft Robots Accurately Locate Early Gastric Cancer During Laparoscopic Surgery

Laparoscopic surgery for early gastric cancer has become increasingly popular worldwide due to its significant short-term benefits and comparable oncological outcomes to traditional open surgery.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE