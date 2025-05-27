New Study Findings to Enable Safer Bleeding Treatments

For many years, it has been understood that blood clots play a critical role in halting bleeding, but they must eventually break down for the body to return to normal function. More...

A concern has been that inhibiting this breakdown might lead to the formation of dangerous clots, known as thromboses. However, recent research has shown that blocking or reducing the protein responsible for dissolving blood clots does not necessarily result in an increased risk of harmful clot formation. These findings offer new insights into the process of clot formation and dissolution and could change how doctors treat patients at risk of excessive bleeding.

Researchers from the UNC School of Medicine (Chapel Hill, NC, USA) discovered that halting the breakdown of blood clots does not automatically elevate the risk of developing dangerous thromboses, a concern that has long limited the use of certain medications in individuals who are prone to bleeding. In their study, published in Blood, the team utilized various methods, including analyzing patients who naturally lack a critical clot-dissolving protein, using genetically altered mouse models, and studying genes and proteins involved in the regulation of clot breakdown. Across all methods, the results were consistent: inhibiting or reducing the activity of the protein responsible for clot breakdown did not promote the formation of thromboses.

These findings are particularly significant for patients who experience severe or recurrent bleeding, such as trauma victims, individuals with bleeding disorders, or women who suffer from heavy menstrual bleeding. Medications like tranexamic acid, which work by preventing clot dissolution, have proven effective in reducing bleeding, but concerns about the risk of clotting have often led to their avoidance. The study underscores not only a major breakthrough in scientific understanding but also the critical importance of biomedical research in advancing patient care and improving health outcomes.

“This research helps us better understand clot biology, and it also provides reassurance that these bleeding treatments may be safer than previously believed,” said Alisa Wolberg, PhD, who led the study. “That means more patients who need these medications might be able to receive them.”