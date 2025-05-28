We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal IBA Group

Download Mobile App




Novel Blood Purification Technique Eliminates Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria via Artificial Clots

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 May 2025

Extracorporeal hemoadsorption has seen limited success in treating bacteremia, primarily due to the lack of an effective strategy for ensuring bacterial cells are adequately brought into contact with surfaces and the absence of universal substances for capturing bacteria. More...

Now, a newly developed extracorporeal device can remove various intact bacteria from whole blood by utilizing microfluidic bacterial margination and engineered cell-depleted thrombus (CDT) surfaces with bacterial adhesin receptors.

A research team from Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology (UNIST, Ulsan, South Korea) has introduced a novel blood purification technology that captures and eliminates bacteria from the bloodstream using artificial clot-like surfaces. This device works similarly to dialysis, extracting infected blood from the body, adsorbing bacteria onto the artificial thrombi, and then returning the purified blood to the patient. The technology was developed based on insights into the dynamics of blood flow. In circulating blood, red blood cells, which are flexible, tend to migrate towards the center of the flow, while stiffer platelets are pushed towards the walls of the vessels—a process called margination. The researchers theorized that bacteria, which share similar rigidity to platelets, could be captured using this same mechanism. The device’s design and blood flow parameters were optimized to enhance bacterial margination and removal.

The newly developed extracorporeal blood purification device (eCDTF) incorporates a spiral structure within its central tube, where artificial blood clots are embedded. These artificial thrombi, composed of plasma proteins without any cellular components like white blood cells, attract and trap bacteria flowing through the tube. This innovation could lead to new treatments for life-threatening infections, including sepsis, even those caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria. According to a study published in the journal Advanced Science, the eCDTF was able to effectively remove over 90% of major pathogenic bacteria, including both Gram-positive and Gram-negative strains such as Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) and Escherichia coli (E. coli), along with antibiotic-resistant strains and bacteria sourced from human feces.

Preclinical testing further confirmed its effectiveness. In experiments with rats infected with methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), just three hours of extracorporeal circulation significantly lowered blood bacterial counts and inflammatory markers. Major organs, such as the liver and spleen, which are common sites for bacterial infection, also showed a marked reduction in bacterial load. Remarkably, while all untreated control rats succumbed within seven days, rats treated once with the device achieved a survival rate of around 33%, and those treated twice had a 100% survival rate.

“This technology can directly eliminate a wide range of pathogenic bacteria without the use of antibiotics, potentially transforming the treatment of bloodstream infections such as bacteremia and sepsis,” said UNIST Professor Joo H. Kang who led the research team. “If not treated promptly, bloodstream infections can escalate into sepsis, causing widespread inflammation and organ failure. Our device offers a promising new approach to intervene early and effectively.”

Related Links:
UNIST


Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Short Phlebotomy Cart
MSWA-3469-WHT
New
Patient Monitor
IntelliVue MP5SC
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Innovation in Thermographic Neurosurgical Imaging Supports Informed Decision-Making...
Fluorescent Soft Robots Accurately Locate Early Gastric Cancer During Laparoscopic...
Ultrasound-Activated Microstructures Clean Implanted Stents and Catheters
Image: The Tendyne TMVR system is US FDA approved to treat people with mitral valve disease (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

First-of-Its-Kind Device Replaces Mitral Valve Without Open-Heart Surgery

Mitral annular calcification (MAC) stiffens the structure of the mitral valve due to a buildup of calcium in the base of the valves and can lead to mitral regurgitation or stenosis that disrupt the heart's... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
Image: Medtronic has entered into a new distribution agreement for the Corsano multi-parameter wearable (Photo courtesy of Corsano)

Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe

Medtronic plc (Galway, Ireland) has entered into a new strategic partnership with Corsano Health (Den Haag, The Netherlands) for exclusive European distribution rights to a medically-certified multi-parameter... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE