Tiny Implantable Battery Shrinks Tumor Size By 99% In Two Weeks

A groundbreaking biobattery has demonstrated its ability to reduce tumor growth and may offer a new, drug-free approach to immunotherapy treatment for cancer patients. More...

The tiny implantable biobattery, developed through a global collaboration between researchers at the University of Wollongong (UOW, NSW, Australia; www.uow.edu.au) and Jilin University (Changchun, China; www.jlu.edu.cn), successfully shrank tumors by 99% in just two weeks during laboratory tests. The research builds on the team's earlier advancements in biobattery technology, with these results showing strong potential for cancer treatment. Biobatteries share the same basic components as conventional batteries – two electrodes (anode and cathode), a separator, and an electrolyte – but instead of traditional electricity generation, they harness biological processes to produce power. Published in Science Advances, the study explores how these biobatteries can target tumors and trigger localized immune responses in the body. When the biobattery is activated, electrons are released from the anode and travel to the cathode, where they are consumed, accompanied by chemical reactions that stimulate the body's immune system.

When the biobattery was placed around subcutaneous tumor sites, those occurring between the skin and muscle, it reduced the tumor size from over 1,000 mm³ to just 4 mm³, a dramatic reduction of 99.6% in 14 days. The release of zinc and manganese ions played a crucial role in enabling the immune system to locate and destroy cancer cells. While the battery’s current alone is capable of slowing tumor growth, the targeted release of metal ions dramatically enhances the effect, stimulating immunotherapy – a potent and effective treatment for cancer. This breakthrough opens the door to treating tumors without relying on harsh drugs, which could minimize side effects and improve patients’ quality of life. The team’s next objective is to advance the biobattery through preclinical and clinical research to bring this innovation into clinical practice.

“In this research, the by-products of battery discharge – zinc and manganese ions – create a chemical environment that inhibits tumor growth,” said UOW Distinguished Professor Gordon Wallace. "If we are clever with electrode choice, biobatteries can be more effective in treating medical conditions, including mobilizing the body’s immune response and shrinking tumors.”

“This work demonstrates a powerful electrochemical tool for drug-free cancer immunotherapy, which may open an avenue for sustained and targeted delivery of substances that activate the immune system,” added Jia Xiaoteng, Associate Professor at Jilin University.

Related Links:

University of Wollongong >>> www.uow.edu.au

Jilin University >>> www.jlu.edu.cn