Eye Wear Breakthrough Integrates Advanced Nanomaterials in Smart Wearables and Medical Implants

As wearable technologies and wireless devices continue to proliferate, concerns about prolonged exposure to electromagnetic radiation (EMR) and its potential risks to eye health are also on the rise. More...

While MXenes—two-dimensional transition metal carbides and nitrides—have shown promise as EMR shielding materials, their poor adhesion and vulnerability to oxidation have hindered practical use. Addressing this unmet need, researchers have now developed MXene-coated smart contact lenses that offer both EMR shielding and optical transparency, marking a breakthrough in eye-safe wearable tech. The development paves the way for the future integration of advanced nanomaterials into medical implants, smart wearables, and bioelectronics

Researchers at Waseda University (Tokyo, Japan), in collaboration with other institutions, fabricated the lenses by first dispersing MXene nanosheets and vacuum filtering them through mixed cellulose ester (MCE) membranes to form thin films. These films were transferred onto commercial soft contact lenses using a wet-transfer technique involving acetone. This method not only ensured strong adhesion to the lenses’ curved surfaces but also prevented MXene oxidation, thanks to the protective role of the MCE layer. The resulting lenses preserved optical clarity, with over 80% visible light transmission, while offering conductivity, dehydration resistance, and high biocompatibility, demonstrating over 90% cell viability.

In experiments involving porcine eyes, the MXene-coated lenses were subjected to microwave radiation and thermal imaging. The findings, published in the journal Small Science, show that they rapidly absorbed and dissipated EMR, converting it into heat and preventing direct thermal impact on the eyes. Testing revealed electromagnetic shielding efficiency of up to 93%—the highest reported value for biocompatible materials at comparable thicknesses, highlighting the material’s potential in mitigating high-frequency radiation exposure. These findings point toward practical benefits for both consumer and clinical applications. With strong EMR shielding, high visibility, comfort, and biocompatibility, the lenses offer an effective solution for protecting users’ eyes in a world increasingly filled with EMR-emitting devices. The technology also lays the foundation for future integration of advanced nanomaterials into medical implants, smart wearables, and bioelectronics, aligning safety with functionality.

“Smart contact lenses with built-in electronic components are getting a lot of attention as the next big thing in wearable devices,” said Waseda University Professor Takeo Miyake who led the research. “For the first time, though, this means we’ll be placing wireless circuit lenses directly on our corneas, exposing them to electromagnetic waves around the clock. Inspired by breakthroughs in 2D materials and device fabrication technologies, we came up with highly functional protective contact lenses.”