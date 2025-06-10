Self-Propelled Ferroptosis Nanoinducer for Tumor Targeting Achieves Deeper Tissue Penetration

Limited penetration depth of nanotherapeutics into tumor tissues remains a significant barrier to effective cancer treatment, often leading to suboptimal therapeutic outcomes. More...

To address this challenge, researchers have developed a novel self-propelled ferroptosis nanoinducer designed to enhance tumor penetration while maintaining biocompatibility and exhibiting strong anti-cancer effects.

The solution was created by a research team from Southern Medical University (Guangzhou, China) and detailed in the International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing. The team focused on advancing ferroptosis-based cancer therapies, which have shown promise due to their ability to regulate tumor development. However, existing nanoplatforms based on this mechanism often suffer from drawbacks such as poor biocompatibility, limited penetration, and low API loading. To overcome these limitations, the researchers engineered a new nanotherapeutic platform by using glutaraldehyde as a crosslinking agent to bind two endogenous proteins—glucose oxidase and ferritin—into active nanoparticles. These self-propelled nanotherapeutics exhibited improved diffusion and deeper penetration into tumor tissues. Their synergistic action effectively induced ferroptosis inside tumor cells, disrupting the cell membrane and damaging multiple organelles simultaneously.

Over a two-year period, the team conducted a detailed evaluation of the nanoinducer’s characteristics, including its motion behavior and chemotactic properties. Both in vitro and in vivo assessments demonstrated its potent tumor-inhibitory effects. The practical benefits of this innovation lie in its ability to deliver therapeutic agents deeper into tumors with high specificity and minimal side effects. This makes it a promising candidate for multifunctional cancer nanotherapeutics that can overcome current limitations in treatment efficacy. The researchers are now expanding the scope of their investigations to determine the efficacy of the nanoinducer in treating other cancer types, such as non-small cell lung cancer, and are committed to progressing toward clinical translation from the bench to the bedside.

“Biocompatibility is an issue that deserves greater attention,” said Yingfeng Tu, the corresponding author on the paper and a professor at the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Southern Medical University. “With the pure-protein framework, potential systemic toxicity can be minimized. The self-propelled nanotherapeutic we developed is capable of deeper tumor penetration with negligible toxicity at the same time. We believe this platform holds strong potential for cancer treatment.”