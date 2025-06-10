We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GC Medical Science corp.

Download Mobile App




Self-Propelled Ferroptosis Nanoinducer for Tumor Targeting Achieves Deeper Tissue Penetration

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Jun 2025

Limited penetration depth of nanotherapeutics into tumor tissues remains a significant barrier to effective cancer treatment, often leading to suboptimal therapeutic outcomes. More...

To address this challenge, researchers have developed a novel self-propelled ferroptosis nanoinducer designed to enhance tumor penetration while maintaining biocompatibility and exhibiting strong anti-cancer effects.

The solution was created by a research team from Southern Medical University (Guangzhou, China) and detailed in the International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing. The team focused on advancing ferroptosis-based cancer therapies, which have shown promise due to their ability to regulate tumor development. However, existing nanoplatforms based on this mechanism often suffer from drawbacks such as poor biocompatibility, limited penetration, and low API loading. To overcome these limitations, the researchers engineered a new nanotherapeutic platform by using glutaraldehyde as a crosslinking agent to bind two endogenous proteins—glucose oxidase and ferritin—into active nanoparticles. These self-propelled nanotherapeutics exhibited improved diffusion and deeper penetration into tumor tissues. Their synergistic action effectively induced ferroptosis inside tumor cells, disrupting the cell membrane and damaging multiple organelles simultaneously.

Over a two-year period, the team conducted a detailed evaluation of the nanoinducer’s characteristics, including its motion behavior and chemotactic properties. Both in vitro and in vivo assessments demonstrated its potent tumor-inhibitory effects. The practical benefits of this innovation lie in its ability to deliver therapeutic agents deeper into tumors with high specificity and minimal side effects. This makes it a promising candidate for multifunctional cancer nanotherapeutics that can overcome current limitations in treatment efficacy. The researchers are now expanding the scope of their investigations to determine the efficacy of the nanoinducer in treating other cancer types, such as non-small cell lung cancer, and are committed to progressing toward clinical translation from the bench to the bedside.

“Biocompatibility is an issue that deserves greater attention,” said Yingfeng Tu, the corresponding author on the paper and a professor at the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Southern Medical University. “With the pure-protein framework, potential systemic toxicity can be minimized. The self-propelled nanotherapeutic we developed is capable of deeper tumor penetration with negligible toxicity at the same time. We believe this platform holds strong potential for cancer treatment.”


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Knee Arthroscopy Holder
Reison 10-353 XL
New
VTE Prevention System
Flowtron ACS900
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Ablation During CABG Improves Survival in Patients with Preexisting Atrial...
New Battery Technology Delivers Additional Power to Implantable Medical Devices
New Model Reveals Optimal Positioning of Orthopedic Screws in Fractures
Image: The milli-spinner can shrink blood clots without rupturing them (Photo courtesy of Andrew Brodhead/Stanford)

New Technology More Than Doubles Success Rate for Blood Clot Removal

In cases of ischemic stroke, where a blood clot obstructs oxygen supply to the brain, time is critical. The faster the clot is removed and blood flow restored, the more brain tissue can be saved, improving... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
Image: Medtronic has entered into a new distribution agreement for the Corsano multi-parameter wearable (Photo courtesy of Corsano)

Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe

Medtronic plc (Galway, Ireland) has entered into a new strategic partnership with Corsano Health (Den Haag, The Netherlands) for exclusive European distribution rights to a medically-certified multi-parameter... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE