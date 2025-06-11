We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal IBA Group

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
17 Jun 2025 - 20 Jun 2025
CARS 2025 – Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery
16 Jul 2025 - 18 Jul 2025
WHX Kuala Lumpur 2025 (formerly Asia Health)
25 Jul 2025 - 27 Jul 2025
42nd Medicall Expo

Dual-Laser Strategy Revolutionizes Breast Cancer Photothermal Therapy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Jun 2025

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer affecting women globally, and while photothermal therapy (PTT) offers a non-invasive, light-based treatment option, its clinical application has been limited by the risks of overheating healthy tissues and insufficient tumor destruction. More...

Addressing these challenges, researchers have introduced a dual-laser photothermal therapy (DLPTT) strategy that enhances tumor ablation precision while reducing collateral tissue damage.

The DLPTT approach was developed by a research team from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (Beijing, China), along with collaborators. Their innovation focuses on the use of near-infrared photothermal agents with aggregation-induced emission (AIE) characteristics, which are designed to improve the safety and effectiveness of light-based breast cancer treatment. This two-stage strategy begins with a short burst of 808 nm laser irradiation for two minutes at approximately 50 °C, inducing DNA damage and suppressing the expression of heat shock protein HSP70—an action that counters tumor resistance. This is followed by a longer 13-minute treatment using a 1,064 nm laser at a lower temperature of 43 °C, which eliminates residual tumor cells with minimal inflammatory side effects. Supporting this precise targeting are second near-infrared (NIR-II) fluorescence imaging and photoacoustic imaging techniques, which allow for deeper tissue visualization and enhanced tumor localization through high signal-to-noise imaging.

In the study published in the PNAS, the method was validated in 4T1 breast cancer mouse models, where DLPTT led to significant tumor growth inhibition without any observable side effects. In vivo biosafety studies further showed that the treatment maintained stable body weight and resulted in minimal inflammatory cytokine release, indicating low systemic toxicity. By integrating advanced imaging technologies with a sequential heating mechanism, the DLPTT strategy not only addresses the limitations of traditional PTT but also opens new pathways for guided, safe, and effective breast cancer therapy. Its demonstrated efficacy and biosafety also support future applications in treating metastatic disease, especially when combined with immunotherapy.


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Short Phlebotomy Cart
MSWA-3469-WHT
New
Ultrasonic Dissector
SONICBEAT
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Ablation During CABG Improves Survival in Patients with Preexisting Atrial...
New Battery Technology Delivers Additional Power to Implantable Medical Devices
New Model Reveals Optimal Positioning of Orthopedic Screws in Fractures
Image: The milli-spinner can shrink blood clots without rupturing them (Photo courtesy of Andrew Brodhead/Stanford)

New Technology More Than Doubles Success Rate for Blood Clot Removal

In cases of ischemic stroke, where a blood clot obstructs oxygen supply to the brain, time is critical. The faster the clot is removed and blood flow restored, the more brain tissue can be saved, improving... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
Image: Medtronic has entered into a new distribution agreement for the Corsano multi-parameter wearable (Photo courtesy of Corsano)

Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe

Medtronic plc (Galway, Ireland) has entered into a new strategic partnership with Corsano Health (Den Haag, The Netherlands) for exclusive European distribution rights to a medically-certified multi-parameter... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE