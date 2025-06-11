Cutting‑Edge Non‑Invasive System Revolutionizes Point-of-Care Hospital Diagnostics

Diabetic neuropathy affects nearly half of all diabetes patients, often leading to pain, numbness, and complications in the cardiovascular, digestive, and urinary systems. More...

Compounding the risk, cardiovascular diseases and peripheral artery disease (PAD) are more common in this group due to factors like hypertension and atherosclerosis. Now, a new technology offers an integrated, non-invasive approach that streamlines diagnostics, improves accuracy, and enhances clinical efficiency.

Brina Medical (Miami, FL, USA) has introduced the CMAT Advantage—a next-generation point-of-care diagnostic system designed to help healthcare providers keep pace with rising chronic disease rates. This advanced, non-invasive device combines three key tests into one seamless procedure: the Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI) for PAD detection, Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) assessment for neuropathies, and Sudomotor Function Testing for small fiber nerve damage.



The device’s TM-ABI technology precisely evaluates peripheral arterial health, while dynamic ANS tests, like postural changes and deep breathing, help detect autonomic dysfunction. Sudomotor testing uses galvanic skin response to identify early nerve damage through sweat gland activity. Powered by proprietary AI and real-time decision support tools, the CMAT Advantage delivers actionable insights instantly. Its integration into routine workflows enables early disease detection, faster interventions, and reduced hospitalizations—empowering providers to elevate patient care and operational performance.

"Hospitals and healthcare providers face immense pressure to achieve better outcomes with fewer resources — and that's exactly where the CMAT Advantage delivers," said Brent Pearson, CEO of Brina Medical. "Designed for the realities of modern care — high volume, limited time, and maximum stakes — CMAT Advantage gives care teams a powerful ally to detect chronic disease early, act decisively, and improve lives before complications escalate. This isn't just a diagnostic device — it's a catalyst for system-wide transformation."

