We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GC Medical Science corp.

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
17 Jun 2025 - 20 Jun 2025
CARS 2025 – Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery
16 Jul 2025 - 18 Jul 2025
WHX Kuala Lumpur 2025 (formerly Asia Health)
25 Jul 2025 - 27 Jul 2025
42nd Medicall Expo

Modified Smart Microbes Could Treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Jun 2025

Treating inflammatory diseases like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) often involves systemic therapies that can lead to serious side effects due to their broad impact on the immune system. More...

Patients typically receive large antibody drugs intravenously, which circulate throughout the body and may suppress immunity in areas beyond the target site. Now, researchers have developed an innovative solution using re-engineered bacteria that can deliver therapeutic proteins directly to the site of disease, offering a promising new route for safer, more targeted treatment.

The breakthrough comes from Tufts University School of Medicine (Boston, MA, USA), where scientists set out to repurpose the type III secretion system — a protein injection mechanism used by pathogenic bacteria — by moving a modified version into a probiotic strain of E. coli. This harmless gut-dwelling microbe was engineered to secrete nanobodies, a smaller form of therapeutic antibody, to reduce inflammation in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

To make this work, the team first had to successfully transfer the complex secretion machinery — normally made up of about 25 components — into the probiotic strain and then redirect it to secrete nanobodies into the gut environment, rather than injecting them into host cells. After optimizing this novel system, the researchers tested it in mouse models and confirmed that the modified bacteria could release nanobodies at the site of inflammation in the digestive tract.

Unlike traditional antibody therapies, which require IV administration and can compromise immune function systemically, the nanobodies produced by the engineered bacteria act locally in the gut, where IBD symptoms are concentrated. This targeted approach not only improves therapeutic precision but also minimizes the risk of side effects such as infections caused by immune suppression. The engineered bacteria, named PROT3EcT (probiotic type III E. coli therapeutic), are designed to colonize the gut and continuously produce anti-inflammatory nanobodies at the site of disease.

Encouraged by these early findings, researchers are exploring other potential applications, including cancer treatment. Since certain bacterial strains are known to accumulate in tumors, the team hopes to adapt the system so that PROT3EcT could deliver tumor-killing proteins directly into cancerous tissue. While clinical use is still some way off, the researchers believe this approach could revolutionize how we use microbes to treat disease.

“We’re trying to figure out how to transform bacteria into therapeutic devices,” said Tufts physician-researcher Cammie Lesser who is using her knowledge to create a new way of delivering medicine.


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Drying Cabinet
Scope Drying Cabinet
New
MR Trolley
MR9002
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Ablation During CABG Improves Survival in Patients with Preexisting Atrial...
New Battery Technology Delivers Additional Power to Implantable Medical Devices
New Model Reveals Optimal Positioning of Orthopedic Screws in Fractures
Image: The milli-spinner can shrink blood clots without rupturing them (Photo courtesy of Andrew Brodhead/Stanford)

New Technology More Than Doubles Success Rate for Blood Clot Removal

In cases of ischemic stroke, where a blood clot obstructs oxygen supply to the brain, time is critical. The faster the clot is removed and blood flow restored, the more brain tissue can be saved, improving... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
Image: Medtronic has entered into a new distribution agreement for the Corsano multi-parameter wearable (Photo courtesy of Corsano)

Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe

Medtronic plc (Galway, Ireland) has entered into a new strategic partnership with Corsano Health (Den Haag, The Netherlands) for exclusive European distribution rights to a medically-certified multi-parameter... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE