We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GC Medical Science corp.

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
17 Jun 2025 - 20 Jun 2025
CARS 2025 – Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery
16 Jul 2025 - 18 Jul 2025
WHX Kuala Lumpur 2025 (formerly Asia Health)
25 Jul 2025 - 27 Jul 2025
42nd Medicall Expo

New Approach Monitors Bone Fracture Healing Without X-Ray Radiation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Jun 2025

Until now, monitoring bone fractures has primarily relied on X-ray imaging or computed tomography (CT) scans. More...

These techniques, however, involve exposure to high-energy radiation, limiting how often they can safely be used. Another challenge is that X-rays and CT scans are not very effective at detecting early stages of bone healing. As the bone starts to mend, soft bone tissue begins to form across the fracture site, but its low density prevents it from being picked up on X-rays. The mineralization stage—when calcium salts are deposited and bone density increases—is what finally becomes visible on imaging, but this occurs later in the healing process. Until then, the healing activity remains largely undetectable, making it difficult to determine whether a fracture is progressing as it should.

These imaging methods also provide only intermittent snapshots, leaving the changes occurring between scans unobserved. A new method now offers a way to overcome these limitations by monitoring blood flow and oxygen levels at the fracture site using near-infrared light, avoiding the risks of harmful radiation. Recent findings published in Biosensors and Bioelectronics and Journal of Functional Biomaterials reveal that this technique allows for fast and straightforward monitoring of bone regeneration.

This innovative method was developed by a medical research group at Saarland University (Saarbrücken, Germany), which demonstrated that blood circulation and oxygen saturation in the fracture tissue could be measured accurately without relying on short-wavelength radiation. Using standard medical devices already in use to assess blood flow and oxygen levels in skin and muscle—devices that employ safe LED and laser light capable of penetrating to bone depth—they showed that these could also track how fractures heal.

The new method permits ongoing, non-invasive observation of the healing process directly through the skin. This helps patients gain clearer insights into their recovery and allows care providers to detect complications earlier. The researchers successfully applied this method to monitor the healing of patients with tibial (shin bone) fractures. Now, they are aiming to expand its use to other kinds of bone fractures and defects.

The research team achieved this breakthrough by analyzing how blood flow and oxygen levels fluctuate during the healing process. Two distinct studies were carried out, monitoring 55 patients with tibial fractures over several months and comparing them with a control group of 51 individuals without fractures. The data revealed a consistent trend in bone regeneration: blood flow at the fracture site surges sharply at first and peaks, then gradually declines after two to three weeks. Oxygen saturation in the tissue near the fracture drops initially, but begins to rise again after the same two-to-three-week window, signaling the formation of new blood vessels. These are the first such detailed, longitudinal observations of the fracture healing process in human subjects.

The technology used in this work combines laser Doppler flowmetry for assessing blood flow with white light spectroscopy for measuring tissue oxygen saturation. If blood flow and oxygen levels do not return to baseline within a few weeks, it may suggest that healing is not proceeding correctly. The researchers also observed that the blood flow and oxygen trends differ depending on why healing may be delayed.

One current limitation of this light-based method is its depth of penetration—it cannot measure fractures located more than five centimeters beneath the skin. To address this, the team is also exploring other novel techniques to track bone healing, including the use of self-sensing shape memory materials. These materials can monitor changes in the stiffness and flexibility of the fracture site, offering another layer of insight into healing progress.

This research is part of the broader ‘Smart Implants’ initiative, which has already produced several prototype designs and patent filings for intelligent fracture plates. These next-generation implants are intended not only to monitor healing from the time of surgery but also to actively promote it—such as through micromechanical stimulation or by adapting the stiffness of the implant over time. Data from the laser Doppler and white light spectroscopy studies are now being incorporated into these smart implants. Currently, efforts are underway to miniaturize this monitoring technology so it can be embedded inside intramedullary nails, which are just a few millimeters in diameter.

“Our method is not intended to replace X-ray imaging. We regard it as a useful adjunct – a rapid control method that provides supplementary information in areas where existing techniques leave gaps,” said Professor Bergita Ganse, who is leading the medical research team at Saarland University. “Small, affordable monitoring devices could improve fracture care in settings without access to large, expensive equipment like X-ray machines – particularly in low-resource countries or remote areas.”

Related Links:
Saarland University


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Ultrasound Needle Guidance System
SonoSite L25
New
ow Frequency Pulse Massager
ET10 L
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Ablation During CABG Improves Survival in Patients with Preexisting Atrial...
New Battery Technology Delivers Additional Power to Implantable Medical Devices
New Model Reveals Optimal Positioning of Orthopedic Screws in Fractures
Image: The milli-spinner can shrink blood clots without rupturing them (Photo courtesy of Andrew Brodhead/Stanford)

New Technology More Than Doubles Success Rate for Blood Clot Removal

In cases of ischemic stroke, where a blood clot obstructs oxygen supply to the brain, time is critical. The faster the clot is removed and blood flow restored, the more brain tissue can be saved, improving... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
Image: Medtronic has entered into a new distribution agreement for the Corsano multi-parameter wearable (Photo courtesy of Corsano)

Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe

Medtronic plc (Galway, Ireland) has entered into a new strategic partnership with Corsano Health (Den Haag, The Netherlands) for exclusive European distribution rights to a medically-certified multi-parameter... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE