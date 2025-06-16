We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Wearable Device Tracks Unique Breathing “Fingerprints” That May Signal Health Status

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Jun 2025

A new study has shown that scientists can accurately identify individuals based solely on their unique breathing patterns, achieving a 96. More...

8% accuracy rate. The study, published in the journal Current Biology, suggests that these nasal respiratory “fingerprints” may provide valuable insights into a person’s physical and mental health.

The study by researchers at Weizmann Institute of Science (Rehovot, Israel) stemmed from their interest in olfaction—the sense of smell. Since the brain processes smells during inhalation, the team hypothesized that individual differences in brain function might be reflected in distinct breathing patterns. To explore this, they developed a lightweight wearable device capable of continuously tracking nasal airflow over a 24-hour period using soft tubing positioned beneath the nostrils. Unlike conventional breathing tests, which typically last from one to twenty minutes and are primarily used to assess lung function or diagnose illness, this extended monitoring allows for detection of more subtle, individual-specific patterns.

The study involved equipping 100 healthy young adults with the device and allowing them to continue their normal daily routines. Analysis of the data showed that individuals could be identified based solely on their breathing patterns, with accuracy levels comparable to certain voice recognition systems. The results remained stable in follow-up tests conducted up to two years later. Furthermore, the study found connections between these respiratory signatures and various health-related factors, including body mass index, circadian rhythms, levels of depression and anxiety, and behavioral characteristics. For instance, participants who scored higher on anxiety assessments tended to have shorter inhalations and more variation in breathing pauses during sleep.

Importantly, none of the study’s participants met the diagnostic criteria for mental or behavioral health disorders. These findings suggest that long-term nasal airflow tracking could offer a useful, non-invasive method for monitoring both physical and emotional health. However, the current device has some limitations. The nasal tube, often associated with illness, might discourage regular use. It also does not measure mouth breathing and may shift during sleep. The researchers are working to develop a more user-friendly version that is discreet and comfortable enough for everyday wear. They are also exploring whether adopting healthier breathing patterns could have a positive impact on mental and emotional well-being.

“You would think that breathing has been measured and analyzed in every way,” says author Noam Sobel of the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel. “Yet we stumbled upon a completely new way to look at respiration. We consider this as a brain readout. We definitely want to go beyond diagnostics to treatment, and we are cautiously optimistic.”


