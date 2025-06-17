Dissolvable Microarray Technology Delivers Drug and Vaccine Via Patch

Rotavirus infection continues to be a major contributor to childhood deaths from diarrhea, especially in low- and middle-income nations where the efficacy of current oral vaccines is limited. More...

CC24, an inactivated rotavirus vaccine developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), offers an alternative to oral immunization. A newly launched clinical trial will evaluate the CC24 rotavirus vaccine delivered through “patch” technology using an innovative dissolvable microarray technology.

Emory University (Atlanta, GA, USA) and Micron Biomedical (Atlanta, GA, USA) have begun enrollment of participants for the first clinical study of the CC24 rotavirus vaccine delivered via dissolvable microarray technology. This is the first CDC-sponsored trial assessing any drug or vaccine delivered through microarray or patch-based systems. Micron Biomedical’s proprietary technology allows for the rapid, needle-free delivery of vaccines and therapeutics by embedding dissolvable compounds into the top layers of the skin. Their method reformulates existing drugs for thermostability, minimizing or eliminating cold chain requirements, and packages them in a compact, button-activated format that can be self-applied and does not produce hazardous sharps waste. The technology has been noted for its potential to expand medical access in underserved and remote areas and is suitable for emergency deployments during outbreaks, pandemics, and in defense or military contexts.

This phase I, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immune response generated by the CC24 inactivated rotavirus vaccine when delivered using Micron Biomedical’s microarray platform. This system offers a painless, needle-free delivery method and helps address logistical challenges related to vaccine storage and transportation. The trial aims to enroll 50 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 45. Insights gained from this study will guide future clinical trials in pediatric populations. This investigation builds on prior Emory University research focused on self-administration of seasonal flu vaccines using Micron’s microarray technology and includes applications for other diseases such as measles and rubella.

“Rotavirus is a leading cause of diarrheal morbidity and mortality in children less than five years of age worldwide, but current oral rotavirus vaccines don’t work as well in low- and middle-income countries where the burden of disease is greatest,” said Dr. Christina Rostad, Pediatric Infectious Disease associate professor at Emory University and lead investigator of the trial. “With this trial we are thrilled to advance scientific innovations that have the potential to save lives, as well as significantly improve access and uptake of other vaccines globally and here in the U.S.”

“The availability of new vaccine administration methods, such as Micron Biomedical's dissolvable microarray patch, could offer important choices for children and adults, not just with rotavirus but also with vaccines that are currently administered by injection,” said Lauren Nolan, the trial’s study manager and research physician assistant at Emory Children's Center Vaccine Research Clinic. “People who are afraid of needles may be more likely to use this patch because it feels less invasive than vaccines currently administered by injection.”

