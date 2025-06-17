We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal IBA Group

Download Mobile App




Dissolvable Microarray Technology Delivers Drug and Vaccine Via Patch

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Jun 2025

Rotavirus infection continues to be a major contributor to childhood deaths from diarrhea, especially in low- and middle-income nations where the efficacy of current oral vaccines is limited. More...

CC24, an inactivated rotavirus vaccine developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), offers an alternative to oral immunization. A newly launched clinical trial will evaluate the CC24 rotavirus vaccine delivered through “patch” technology using an innovative dissolvable microarray technology.

Emory University (Atlanta, GA, USA) and Micron Biomedical (Atlanta, GA, USA) have begun enrollment of participants for the first clinical study of the CC24 rotavirus vaccine delivered via dissolvable microarray technology. This is the first CDC-sponsored trial assessing any drug or vaccine delivered through microarray or patch-based systems. Micron Biomedical’s proprietary technology allows for the rapid, needle-free delivery of vaccines and therapeutics by embedding dissolvable compounds into the top layers of the skin. Their method reformulates existing drugs for thermostability, minimizing or eliminating cold chain requirements, and packages them in a compact, button-activated format that can be self-applied and does not produce hazardous sharps waste. The technology has been noted for its potential to expand medical access in underserved and remote areas and is suitable for emergency deployments during outbreaks, pandemics, and in defense or military contexts.

This phase I, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immune response generated by the CC24 inactivated rotavirus vaccine when delivered using Micron Biomedical’s microarray platform. This system offers a painless, needle-free delivery method and helps address logistical challenges related to vaccine storage and transportation. The trial aims to enroll 50 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 45. Insights gained from this study will guide future clinical trials in pediatric populations. This investigation builds on prior Emory University research focused on self-administration of seasonal flu vaccines using Micron’s microarray technology and includes applications for other diseases such as measles and rubella.

“Rotavirus is a leading cause of diarrheal morbidity and mortality in children less than five years of age worldwide, but current oral rotavirus vaccines don’t work as well in low- and middle-income countries where the burden of disease is greatest,” said Dr. Christina Rostad, Pediatric Infectious Disease associate professor at Emory University and lead investigator of the trial. “With this trial we are thrilled to advance scientific innovations that have the potential to save lives, as well as significantly improve access and uptake of other vaccines globally and here in the U.S.”

“The availability of new vaccine administration methods, such as Micron Biomedical's dissolvable microarray patch, could offer important choices for children and adults, not just with rotavirus but also with vaccines that are currently administered by injection,” said Lauren Nolan, the trial’s study manager and research physician assistant at Emory Children's Center Vaccine Research Clinic. “People who are afraid of needles may be more likely to use this patch because it feels less invasive than vaccines currently administered by injection.”

Related Links:
Emory University 
Micron Biomedical


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Ultrasonic Dissector
SONICBEAT
New
Radial Artery Compression Device
TR Band
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Ablation During CABG Improves Survival in Patients with Preexisting Atrial...
New Battery Technology Delivers Additional Power to Implantable Medical Devices
New Model Reveals Optimal Positioning of Orthopedic Screws in Fractures
Image: The milli-spinner can shrink blood clots without rupturing them (Photo courtesy of Andrew Brodhead/Stanford)

New Technology More Than Doubles Success Rate for Blood Clot Removal

In cases of ischemic stroke, where a blood clot obstructs oxygen supply to the brain, time is critical. The faster the clot is removed and blood flow restored, the more brain tissue can be saved, improving... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE