We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal IBA Group

Download Mobile App




Stronger Blood Clot Prevention Measures Needed After Leg Artery Procedures in High-Risk Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Jun 2025

Chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), the most severe form of peripheral artery disease (PAD), significantly reduces blood flow to the legs and feet. More...

Despite undergoing lower limb revascularization (LLR) procedures such as angioplasty, stenting, or bypass surgery to restore circulation, patients with CLTI remain at high risk for life-altering complications, including Major Adverse Limb Events (MALE) and Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE). Now, a new expert statement published in the European Heart Journal provides much-needed clinical guidance to help prevent blood clots in CLTI patients following LLR procedures.

This comprehensive review was developed by an international team of heart and vascular experts, including researchers from the University of Surrey (Guildford, UK). It represents the first focused clinical statement targeting this high-risk patient population and highlights the current lack of dedicated research on optimal post-procedure therapies for blood clot prevention in CLTI cases. The team analyzed 34 scientific studies to compile the statement. While only three large randomized controlled trials (RCTs) specifically assessed antithrombotic treatments in CLTI patients after LLR, none demonstrated clearly superior outcomes. However, promising evidence came from eight broader RCTs in general PAD populations—which included some CLTI patients—suggesting that dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) might be effective in preventing limb complications.

DAPT typically involves a combination of two antiplatelet drugs, most commonly aspirin and clopidogrel, which prevent platelets from clumping together to form clots. Additionally, data from 22 observational studies supported the use of DAPT, showing it was associated with reduced risk of MALE, increased survival rates, and lower chances of amputation. Importantly, the statement identifies Dual Pathway Inhibition (DPI)—a combination of aspirin and a low dose of the blood thinner rivaroxaban—as the only treatment validated by a large, high-quality RCT to significantly reduce the risks of MALE, MACE, and repeat procedures on the affected limb. This makes DPI a particularly promising strategy for improving both limb and cardiovascular outcomes in CLTI patients after revascularization. By offering structured, evidence-based guidance, the new statement aims to standardize treatment approaches, reduce complications, and ultimately improve long-term outcomes for CLTI patients undergoing limb-saving procedures.

“This review highlights a need for more dedicated, large-scale research specifically focused on blood clot prevention therapies for patients with CLTI after their revascularization procedures,” said University of Surrey Prof. Christian Heiss, an author of the review. “While current guidelines offer general advice for peripheral artery disease, the unique vulnerability of CLTI patients, including their susceptibility to bleeding complications, demands tailored approaches to improve their outcomes and prevent negative consequences. Additionally, a direct comparison of DPI versus DAPT in CLTI patients after LLR is needed to determine the best approach.”


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Bipolar Coagulation Generator
Aesculap
New
Instrument Cabinet
TRZY-068
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Ablation During CABG Improves Survival in Patients with Preexisting Atrial...
New Battery Technology Delivers Additional Power to Implantable Medical Devices
New Model Reveals Optimal Positioning of Orthopedic Screws in Fractures
Image: The milli-spinner can shrink blood clots without rupturing them (Photo courtesy of Andrew Brodhead/Stanford)

New Technology More Than Doubles Success Rate for Blood Clot Removal

In cases of ischemic stroke, where a blood clot obstructs oxygen supply to the brain, time is critical. The faster the clot is removed and blood flow restored, the more brain tissue can be saved, improving... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Image: A screengrab from the VR training module that shows invisible contamination on portable medical equipment (Photo courtesy of Mass General Brigham)

VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment

Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) impact one in every 31 patients, cause nearly 100,000 deaths each year, and cost USD 28.4 billion in direct medical expenses. Notably, up to 75% of these infections... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE