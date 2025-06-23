We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Smart Microgel Could Repair and Replace Damaged Organs

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Jun 2025

Repairing or replacing damaged organs remains a central challenge in regenerative medicine, where delivering therapeutic cells or creating viable tissue structures often requires delicate, controlled environments. More...

Conventional microgel production methods frequently rely on harsh chemicals or multi-step recovery processes that can damage living cells or introduce contaminants. Researchers have now developed a new microfluidics tool that generates 'smart' microgel droplets capable of supporting sensitive biomedical applications without compromising safety or functionality.

The new microfluidics tool named UQ-Surf was developed by researchers from the University of Queensland (Brisbane, QLD, Australia) and focuses on regenerative medicine. UQ-Surf is designed to produce high volumes of uniform, biocompatible microgel droplets at remarkable speed and precision. The UQ-Surf tool can generate thousands of microdroplets per minute, each acting as a temperature-responsive environment ideal for cell therapies and tissue engineering. Unlike conventional systems, the microgels produced with UQ-Surf do not require harmful chemical demulsifiers or post-processing treatments to isolate the encapsulated materials. This eliminates the risk of contamination and preserves the biological integrity of the contents. The platform's core innovation lies in its ability to encapsulate living materials without exposing them to toxic agents, making the droplets safe for clinical and translational applications.

The UQ-Surf platform has already been patented and implemented in laboratory settings, demonstrating its readiness for broader use. Its output of chemically stable and biologically compatible microgels positions it as a practical tool for diverse biomedical tasks, from drug delivery to developing in vitro 3D models for therapeutic testing. By simplifying microgel production and avoiding cytotoxic processing steps, UQ-Surf offers a scalable, contamination-free alternative for regenerative medicine research. Its compatibility with living cells and high-throughput capacity make it especially promising for targeted delivery systems, gene therapies, and the future of engineered tissues. The platform’s temperature-sensitive and modular nature further supports its adaptability across a wide range of therapeutic areas.

University of Queensland


