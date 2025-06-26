Self-Healing Skin-Like Material to Find Applications in Health Monitoring, Surgery and Implants

Existing electronic devices that incorporate properties like self-healing, flexibility, and responsiveness often struggle to combine all these features into a single, scalable, and unified system. More...

Now, scientists have achieved a major breakthrough by creating a new type of electronic material that closely mimics the behavior of human skin. This advancement could prove valuable in soft robotics, medical technologies, and healthcare, opening the door to devices that can repair themselves just like skin heals naturally.

The flexible, tough, and self-healing material developed by researchers at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU, Kongens Lyngby, Denmark) addresses the limitations of current electronic materials, which are typically rigid, fragile, and incapable of self-repair. The researchers adopted a novel approach by blending graphene—a two-dimensional carbon material known for its exceptional strength and excellent electrical conductivity—with PEDOT:PSS, a transparent and conductive polymer often used in flexible electronics and solar cell electrodes. The fusion of these materials transforms what would normally be a soft, jelly-like substance into a robust, stretchable, and self-repairing electronic material. One of the most remarkable features of this innovation is its capacity to self-heal. When damaged, it can repair itself in just a few seconds, resembling the natural healing process of human skin.

In addition, the material exhibits high elasticity, capable of stretching up to six times its original size and then returning to its initial form. This makes it particularly suitable for use in wearable technology and soft robotics, where materials must endure bending and movement without a decline in performance. The material can also regulate temperature and sense various environmental stimuli, such as pressure, temperature, and pH levels. These capabilities make it ideal for health-monitoring devices that need to track vital signs and adapt to changes in the body. According to the researchers, electronics created with this material could be flexible and shapeshifting, designed to respond to their surroundings and recover from physical damage in a manner similar to living organisms. Because of its combined ability to self-repair, manage heat, and monitor vital functions, the material holds potential for use in a wide array of devices. The research team continues to explore ways to scale up production, with the aim of enabling real-world applications in the near future.

“Our skin-inspired material is multifunctional, endowed with the desired tactile properties, specifically designed for the usage of electronic devices,” said Alireza Dolatshahi-Pirouz, Associate Professor at DTU Health Tech and lead author of the research paper in Advanced Science. “This may open the doors to the more advanced and versatile technologies that could more closely mingle with the human body and the surroundings.”

