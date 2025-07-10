New Prostate Screening Device Could Replace Traditional Examination Method

Prostate cancer is a leading health concern, with one in seven men being diagnosed with the disease. More...

Early detection is critical for improving patient outcomes, but traditional diagnostic methods, such as the digital rectal examination (DRE), are often seen as intrusive and rely heavily on the clinician's subjective judgement. The DRE provides limited, sometimes imprecise, information about the prostate, and many men are reluctant to undergo the procedure. To address this, researchers have developed a new, innovative device that offers an objective, measurable method of evaluating prostate health with greater comfort for patients.

The adaptive device named PRO check has been designed at Loughborough University (London, UK) and aims to replace the traditional digital rectal examination. The device, which can be used by GPs during routine prostate assessments, is a handheld probe that utilizes air-pressure technology to assess the size and texture of the prostate. Covered with a condom, the probe inflates to different pressures, pressing against the prostate to capture its shape. Laser grids project onto the prostate’s surface, and stereoscopic cameras track the shifts in the grid to generate 3D images that reveal the prostate's surface structure.

PRO check also provides data on prostate volume, used in calculating prostate-specific antigen (PSA) density, helping to assess prostate cancer risk more effectively. The device has been tested using prototypes that feature air cells regulated by pressure-sensing chips. The results from these tests, conducted on silicone prostate models, showed that the device could accurately replicate the pressures typically applied during prostate exams. PRO check has demonstrated its ability to offer objective, visualized data for clinicians, which could reduce guesswork and improve diagnostic accuracy.

“PRO check provides objective, measurable data and allows prostate health to be visualized – enabling more accurate diagnosis, and improved long-term monitoring,” said Devon Tyso, creator of PRO check. “Having a device conduct the exam may also feel less invasive, which may encourage more men to get checked, potentially catching issues earlier.”

Related Links:

Loughborough University