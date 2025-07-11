We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Implantable Device Could Save Diabetes Patients from Dangerously Low Blood Sugar

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Jul 2025

For individuals with Type 1 diabetes, hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) presents a life-threatening threat, particularly when glucose levels drop too low, which can result in seizures, coma, or even death. More...

While glucagon injections are commonly used to reverse these dangerous drops in blood sugar, many patients—especially children or those who are asleep—may not realize their blood sugar is falling to dangerous levels. Standard procedures are not always effective in these situations, which often leads to delays in treatment and poses a substantial risk to patient health. Now, researchers have developed an implantable device that can automatically release glucagon when blood sugar levels become dangerously low, offering a potential solution for better management of hypoglycemia.

This implantable device, developed by engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA), releases glucagon automatically when blood sugar levels fall too low. The device consists of a small drug reservoir implanted under the skin, capable of delivering glucagon or epinephrine in response to signals from a glucose monitor or the patient's own action. This innovative system works by using a shape-memory alloy, which changes its shape when heated, to release the drug. The reservoir contains a powdered form of glucagon, which remains stable and ready for use, and the system can be triggered either by a manual signal or automatically when blood sugar drops below a certain threshold.

The device was tested in diabetic mice, and the results, published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, showed that it could effectively prevent hypoglycemia by releasing glucagon within 10 minutes of activation, stabilizing blood sugar levels. The system’s ability to function without requiring pre-processing or complex steps makes it a potential game-changer for diabetes care. The researchers are currently working on extending the device’s lifespan for long-term use in humans. Future studies will focus on refining the device for human clinical trials and enhancing its usability in real-world conditions.

“This is a small, emergency-event device that can be placed under the skin, where it is ready to act if the patient’s blood sugar drops too low,” said MIT’s Daniel Anderson, senior author of the study. “Our goal was to build a device that is always ready to protect patients from low blood sugar. We think this can also help relieve the fear of hypoglycemia that many patients, and their parents, suffer from.”

Related Links:
MIT


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Trocar
TAN RoTaLock Trocar
New
Shoulder System
Identity Shoulder System
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
LED-Based Imaging System Could Transform Cancer Detection in Endoscopy
New Surgical Microscope Offers Precise 3D Imaging Using 48 Tiny Cameras
First-Of-Its-Kind Drug Illuminates Nerve Tissue for Faster and Safer Surgery
Image: For the first time, a fluorescent-guided nerve imaging agent has shown promise for use in humans (Photo courtesy of VUMC)

Fluorescent Imaging Agent ‘Lights Up’ Nerves for Better Visualization During Surgery

Surgical nerve injury is a significant concern in head and neck surgeries, where nerves are at risk of being inadvertently damaged during procedures. Such injuries can lead to complications that may impact... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE