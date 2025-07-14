We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Skin-Like Sensor Monitors Vital Signs and Tracks Healing After Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Jul 2025

Medical conditions such as bladder control issues and the need for monitoring vital signs after surgery require precise, long-term tracking to improve patient outcomes. More...

These conditions can be challenging to monitor accurately with current technology, especially when dealing with internal body environments that are wet or ion-rich. Additionally, existing sensors typically struggle to provide reliable readings over extended periods, especially for continuous, long-term use on the body. Now, researchers have developed a skin-like sensor that can measure both physical movement and electrical signals, designed to be used either externally on the skin or internally. This solution aims to improve the monitoring of vital signs and help track healing or bladder function, providing more accurate and consistent data.

The sensor was developed by an international team of researchers, led by Penn State University (University Park, PA, USA), to combine two types of conductivity: electrical and ionic. This dual-modality design enables the sensor to perform effectively in both dry and wet environments, making it suitable for both external skin applications and internal use. The sensor uses a combination of flower-shaped metal-organic frameworks, carbon nanotubes, and a soft, rubber-like material filled with ionic liquid to achieve high performance and flexibility. These materials help ensure long-term stability and reduce wear and tear while maintaining high sensitivity. The sensor is capable of detecting both large movements, such as wrist bends, and small movements, like muscle vibrations, while also recording electrical activity like heart signals and brain waves.

The sensor was tested in a rodent model, where it successfully monitored both bladder stretching and electrical activity in surrounding muscles. The study, published in Advanced Functional Materials, demonstrated that the sensor can withstand thousands of stretching cycles without losing performance. In comparison to commercial sensors, the device performed equally well or better in measuring heart, muscle, and eye activity. The sensor’s potential applications are broad, ranging from monitoring vital signs and assisting in post-surgery recovery to addressing bladder control issues. Looking ahead, the researchers plan to enhance the sensor to not only monitor conditions but also provide real-time treatments, such as electrical stimulation for nerve pacing, offering a more holistic approach to patient care.

“If we can add the ability to deliver electrical stimulation, we could close the loop,” said Huanyu “Larry” Cheng, lead co-author of the study, who explained how future work could allow for broader applications. “The sensor would detect a signal, decide what to do and trigger a response like nerve stimulation or pacing the heart. … With this one device, we could go from simply collecting health data to actually helping the body heal itself.”

Related Links:
Penn State University


