First-In-Kind Self-Assembling Collagen Scaffold Advances Wound Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Jul 2025

Wound care remains a significant challenge, especially for patients with chronic or complex wounds such as skin ulcers, surgical wounds, trauma injuries, and burns. More...

Traditional treatments often fail to provide the necessary support for tissue regeneration and wound healing, leaving many patients with slow or incomplete recovery. In particular, critical unmet needs exist in managing partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as various types of ulcers and draining wounds. A solution that can facilitate faster and more efficient healing would greatly improve patient outcomes. Now, a self-assembling collagen scaffold that supports cellular infiltration and vascularization at the wound site can aid the regeneration of damaged tissues and faster healing.

The solution, Collymer Self-Assembling Scaffold (SAS), from GeniPhys (Indianapolis, IN, USA) is a two-part, flowable wound management device composed of a highly purified collagen solution and a self-assembly reagent. When combined, these solutions initiate in situ collagen self-assembly, forming a scaffold that adapts to complex wound geometries. This scaffold provides the support necessary for tissue regeneration and promotes the healing of a wide variety of wound types, including ulcers, surgical wounds, and trauma wounds. The technology was developed through collaboration with Purdue University and is based on over a decade of peer-reviewed research.

Collymer SAS has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), marking a significant step toward its commercial launch. This regulatory milestone paves the way for the product to be used in clinical practice, offering a novel solution in the wound care market. Collymer SAS is expected to improve patient care by reducing the need for invasive procedures and offering a more effective wound management solution. Moving forward, GeniPhys is planning for commercialization and scale-up, as well as pursuing strategic partnerships to accelerate product launch and adoption in the advanced wound care market.

“It’s deeply rewarding to see this technology move closer to clinical use, where it has the potential to address critical unmet needs for millions of patients,” said Sherry Harbin, founder and chief technology officer of GeniPhys. “Our collagen polymer platform was developed to overcome limitations associated with conventional implantable materials, and its ability to adapt to complex wound geometries marks a meaningful advancement for both patients and clinicians.”

Related Links:
GeniPhys


