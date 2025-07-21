We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




First Of Its Kind Adhesive Offers More Comfortable Alternative for Wearable Medical Devices

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Jul 2025

Wearable healthcare devices, such as glucose and heart monitors, are widely used because they gather real-time health data to support patient safety. More...

However, they must often be worn on the arms or chest for extended periods, which can lead to discomfort. Many users report skin irritation, allergic reactions, and complications caused by moisture and sweat. Existing adhesives used in these devices—often solvent-based and containing acrylates, methacrylates, or colophonium—are practical but frequently cause rashes, inflammation, itchiness, and redness. To address these drawbacks, researchers have developed a new type of adhesive that provides a more comfortable and skin-friendly alternative while maintaining strong adhesion, even in the presence of sweat.

Researchers at Texas A&M Engineering (College Station, TX, USA) developed the first-ever one-pot polyelectrolyte-complex (PEC) adhesive designed specifically for wearable biomedical devices. Inspired by previous work on flame-retardant PEC coatings, the researchers recognized the sticky, water-based nature of PECs and their potential for biomedical applications. Unlike commercial adhesives that are hydrophobic and solvent-based, the PEC adhesive is water-based, which may reduce skin irritation and potentially improve adhesion in moist environments, such as when exposed to sweat. For example, the salt in sweat could enhance the adhesive’s bonding strength. The adhesive was developed and patented, with performance matching that of Tegaderm, a commonly used but irritating medical adhesive.

The adhesive was validated through biocompatibility testing and the findings were published in Macromolecular Rapid Communications. While the work is still in early stages, it presents a promising alternative to traditional adhesives, offering potential benefits for people managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and sleep disorders. The researchers plan to further refine the adhesive and explore its application in a wider range of wearable healthcare devices.

“To our knowledge, no one has used a PEC as an adhesive for wearable medical devices. We were able to develop and patent a PEC that can match the adhesive strength of 3M Tegaderm adhesive,” said Dr. Jaime Grunlan, lead developer.

Related Links:
Texas A&M Engineering


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Patient Monitor
IntelliVue MP5SC
New
IV Therapy Cart
Avalo I.V Therapy Cart
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Fluorescent Imaging Agent ‘Lights Up’ Nerves for Better Visualization During Surgery...
LED-Based Imaging System Could Transform Cancer Detection in Endoscopy
New Surgical Microscope Offers Precise 3D Imaging Using 48 Tiny Cameras
Image: The biomimetic MXene-ECM scaffolds offer a promising new approach to neurotrauma repair (Woods et al., Adv. Sci., 2025; doi.org/10.1002/advs.202503454)

3D Printed Implant to Help Repair Spinal Cord Injuries

Spinal cord injury is a life-altering condition that can result in paralysis, loss of sensation, and chronic pain. Despite the profound impact, no treatment currently exists to effectively repair spinal cord damage.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE