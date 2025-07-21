First Of Its Kind Adhesive Offers More Comfortable Alternative for Wearable Medical Devices

Wearable healthcare devices, such as glucose and heart monitors, are widely used because they gather real-time health data to support patient safety. More...

However, they must often be worn on the arms or chest for extended periods, which can lead to discomfort. Many users report skin irritation, allergic reactions, and complications caused by moisture and sweat. Existing adhesives used in these devices—often solvent-based and containing acrylates, methacrylates, or colophonium—are practical but frequently cause rashes, inflammation, itchiness, and redness. To address these drawbacks, researchers have developed a new type of adhesive that provides a more comfortable and skin-friendly alternative while maintaining strong adhesion, even in the presence of sweat.

Researchers at Texas A&M Engineering (College Station, TX, USA) developed the first-ever one-pot polyelectrolyte-complex (PEC) adhesive designed specifically for wearable biomedical devices. Inspired by previous work on flame-retardant PEC coatings, the researchers recognized the sticky, water-based nature of PECs and their potential for biomedical applications. Unlike commercial adhesives that are hydrophobic and solvent-based, the PEC adhesive is water-based, which may reduce skin irritation and potentially improve adhesion in moist environments, such as when exposed to sweat. For example, the salt in sweat could enhance the adhesive’s bonding strength. The adhesive was developed and patented, with performance matching that of Tegaderm, a commonly used but irritating medical adhesive.

The adhesive was validated through biocompatibility testing and the findings were published in Macromolecular Rapid Communications. While the work is still in early stages, it presents a promising alternative to traditional adhesives, offering potential benefits for people managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and sleep disorders. The researchers plan to further refine the adhesive and explore its application in a wider range of wearable healthcare devices.

“To our knowledge, no one has used a PEC as an adhesive for wearable medical devices. We were able to develop and patent a PEC that can match the adhesive strength of 3M Tegaderm adhesive,” said Dr. Jaime Grunlan, lead developer.

