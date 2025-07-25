We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




AI-Enabled Piezoelectric Wearable to Revolutionize Joint Torque Monitoring

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Jul 2025

Traditional methods for assessing joint torque are often restricted to laboratory environments or rely on complicated setups, making them unsuitable for everyday use. More...

This poses a major barrier to effective joint health monitoring, which is critical for evaluating joint function, guiding clinical interventions, and tracking rehabilitation. Accurate, real-time monitoring is particularly important for individuals with musculoskeletal conditions, older adults, and athletes, where early detection of abnormalities and injury prevention are key. Now, researchers have developed a portable and non-invasive wearable device capable of continuously monitoring joint torque with high sensitivity and accuracy, offering a promising solution for real-world applications.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled wearable device, developed through a collaboration between the University of Oxford (Oxford, UK) and University College London (London, UK), incorporates a boron nitride nanotube (BNNT)/polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) composite film, chosen for its exceptional mechanical strength, thermal stability, and inherent piezoelectric properties. The BNNTs are uniformly dispersed within the PDMS matrix to form a high-performance piezoelectric sensor capable of capturing dynamic knee motion signals. The device features an inverse-designed structure with a negative Poisson's ratio, tailored to match the biomechanics of the human knee, enhancing compatibility and motion-tracking fidelity. Integrated with a lightweight on-device artificial neural network, the system processes complex piezoelectric signals in real time and maps them to physical indicators such as joint torque, angle, and load, allowing for instantaneous assessment during daily activities.

The system demonstrated high sensitivity in detecting knee motion and torque, with its AI component enabling real-time, accurate signal interpretation. The technology is both low-cost and compatible with low-power environments, making it suitable for use in diverse healthcare settings. According to the findings presented in Nano-Micro Letters, the device provides actionable data for joint evaluation, supports injury prevention, and enables personalized rehabilitation strategies. Looking forward, the researchers aim to optimize the sensor materials, device architecture, and AI algorithms to further improve performance and adaptability. Additional efforts will explore combining the wearable with robotic systems or exoskeletons to expand its applications in physical therapy and advanced mobility solutions. This innovative device represents a significant leap in wearable technology for joint health, combining advanced sensing materials with AI to enable real-time, accessible monitoring that could transform rehabilitation and injury prevention.


Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Adjustable Mobile Barrier
M-458
New
Radiation Safety Barrier
RayShield Intensi-Barrier
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Method Could Replace Laparoscopic Surgery for Groin Hernia in Women
Tumor-Targeting Fluorescent Bacteria Illuminate Cancer for Precision Surgery
AI Tool Detects Surgical Site Infections from Patient-Submitted Photos
Image: Schematic of approach to simulating brain shunt fluid dynamics (Photo courtesy of Haritosh Patel/Harvard SEAS)

Computational Model Accurately Simulates Shunt Performance to Prevent Repeat Surgeries

Millions of people worldwide suffer from hydrocephalus, a condition characterized by the buildup of excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain. Treatment typically involves the surgical placement of shunts... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE