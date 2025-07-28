We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
06 Aug 2025 - 08 Aug 2025
Indo Health Care 2025
19 Aug 2025 - 21 Aug 2025
Expo Med – Hospitalar Mexico 2025
21 Aug 2025 - 23 Aug 2025
Medical Fair China 2025

Photoacoustic Microscopy Helps Monitor Stents Through Skin Without Surgery or Radiation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Jul 2025

Each year, around two million people in the U. More...

S. receive a stent to restore blood flow in narrowed or blocked arteries. Monitoring these stents is critical to detect issues such as fractures or improper positioning. However, existing techniques often require invasive procedures or expose patients to radiation. While some studies have used endoscopic photoacoustic imaging to visualize stents, this still involves procedural intervention. Researchers have now demonstrated that a novel noninvasive technique can image stents through the skin, offering a potentially safer and easier monitoring method.

In a new study, researchers from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (Jiangsu, China) and Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai, China) showed that this technique can successfully visualize stents under various clinically relevant conditions, including simulated damage and plaque buildup. The imaging method uses photoacoustic microscopy, a label-free imaging technology that detects sound waves generated when materials absorb light and release energy. Because sound scatters less than light, the method offers high-resolution imaging at greater depths compared to purely optical techniques. To test its potential, the team simulated various stent conditions—such as fractures, compression, and displacement—using stents covered with excised mouse skin. In their study, published in Optics Letters, they also mimicked post-stenting plaque or blood clot deposition using butter.

The researchers were able to differentiate stents from plaque-mimicking material using dual wavelengths, including 670 nm and 1210 nm, highlighting the method’s diagnostic specificity. The team further noted that photoacoustic microscopy could be particularly suited for imaging stents in dialysis access sites located just beneath the skin, while a related method, photoacoustic computed tomography, may be better for imaging deeper stents like those in the carotid artery. Going forward, the researchers plan to conduct in vivo animal experiments and preliminary clinical trials. The system will also need to be optimized for use in different parts of the body to move toward clinical adoption.

“While our photoacoustic microscopy results are preliminary, further development could enable frequent, noninvasive monitoring of stent status — without the need for surgical access or X-ray exposure,” said co-lead researcher Sung-Liang Chen from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. “This would make it easier and safer to monitor the condition of stents in patients.”

Related Links:
Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University


Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Adjustable Mobile Barrier
M-458
New
MRI System
nanoScan MRI 3T/7T
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Method Could Replace Laparoscopic Surgery for Groin Hernia in Women
Tumor-Targeting Fluorescent Bacteria Illuminate Cancer for Precision Surgery
AI Tool Detects Surgical Site Infections from Patient-Submitted Photos
Image: Schematic of approach to simulating brain shunt fluid dynamics (Photo courtesy of Haritosh Patel/Harvard SEAS)

Computational Model Accurately Simulates Shunt Performance to Prevent Repeat Surgeries

Millions of people worldwide suffer from hydrocephalus, a condition characterized by the buildup of excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain. Treatment typically involves the surgical placement of shunts... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE