Wearable Wound Monitoring Device to Improve Chronic Infection Care

Chronic wounds affect millions globally and cost healthcare systems across the world billions annually. More...

Managing these wounds is particularly challenging due to the need for constant monitoring to detect signs of infection, inflammation, or poor healing—often requiring the removal of dressings and direct contact with the wound. Existing digital health products and disposable smart bandages are either cost-prohibitive or lack practicality for routine care. Now, a new non-invasive solution aims to change this by allowing remote and continuous monitoring of key wound health indicators without disturbing the wound site.



Researchers at RMIT University (Melbourne, Australia) developed a wearable wound monitoring device that integrates flexible, high-resistivity silicon-based sensors to detect inflammation, pH, and temperature changes—markers that can signal infection or healing progression. The platform uses biocompatible materials and was designed to be manufactured for under USD 5 per unit at scale, aligning with existing medical workflows. The sensors can be positioned on or near a wound and remain functional under traditional dressings. Data is transmitted remotely via Bluetooth, enabling clinicians to monitor patients without requiring frequent dressing changes.



The core sensor platform builds on previous RMIT research, which demonstrated similar technologies for detecting various biomarkers and monitoring sleep and comfort in aged care. The underlying sensor technology has also been applied to a wearable heart monitor, which is progressing toward commercialization. During testing, the prototype device was placed on a human arm to demonstrate conformity to curved surfaces, mimicking real-world clinical use. These trials simulated conditions found in wound care environments to ensure durability and performance.



The researchers are now looking to collaborate with industry partners for broader clinical trials and development. By enabling remote, consistent, and affordable monitoring, this device has the potential to transform how chronic wounds are managed and reduce the risk of complications arising from delayed or missed signs of infection.

"This was a test to show that this type of alternative monitoring technology is possible, and we are now ready to work with industry partners to develop it for clinical trials," said Dr. Peter Francis Mathew Elango, lead inventor and researcher on the smart wound monitoring project.

