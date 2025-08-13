We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
19 Aug 2025 - 21 Aug 2025
Expo Med – Hospitalar Mexico 2025
21 Aug 2025 - 23 Aug 2025
Medical Fair China 2025
29 Aug 2025 - 01 Sep 2025
ESC Congress 2025 - European Society of Cardiology

New Flexible Material Paves Way for Self-Powered Wearable Sensors

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Aug 2025

Clothing that can monitor a person’s health in real time could transform wearable technology. More...

Current sensors often rely on external power sources, limiting flexibility, comfort, and scalability. A new nanofiber material that generates electricity from motion offers a way to integrate sensors directly into garments, enabling continuous, self-powered health monitoring without bulky batteries or rigid components.

The new material has been developed by researchers at Penn State (University Park, PA, USA) using an optimized electrospinning process that draws out fibers with electric force. The approach improves the internal structure of poly (vinylidene fluoride-trifluoroethylene) (PVDF-TrFE), a lightweight, flexible polymer with strong piezoelectric and pyroelectric properties. These qualities allow the material to generate electrical charges from mechanical stress and temperature changes, making it ideal for energy-harvesting electronics.

Electrospinning stretches a polymer solution into extremely thin fibers, with molecular packing during the brief drying process determining performance. By adjusting polymer concentration and molecular weight, the team achieved higher crystallinity and polar phase content, aligning molecular charges for greater energy generation. Surprisingly, using low molecular weight polymers at unusually high concentrations produced the best structural results.

The findings, published in the Journal of Applied Physics, show that the improved fiber structure boosts performance without high-voltage treatment or complex post-processing. The resulting material is low-cost, scalable, and suitable for applications beyond wearables. It was initially developed for charged face mask filters capable of trapping pathogens but is equally suited for sensors and energy harvesters.

Potential applications include incorporating the material into clothing, bandages, and wide-area sheets for large-scale energy-harvesting systems. Future work may involve densifying the porous sheets through heat and pressure to increase sensitivity and output. The team sees industrial partnerships as key to advancing the material into commercial devices.

"If you wear it like clothing, it’s much better. You could even incorporate sensors into bandages," said Professor Qiming Zhang from Penn State.

Related Links:
Penn State 


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Hemostatic Agent
HEMOBLAST Bellows
New
Mammo DR Retrofit Solution
DR Retrofit Mammography
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Endoscopy Technology Enables Early Detection of Esophageal Cancer
New Implant Enables Women to Access Hip Resurfacing Surgery
AI Cuts Diagnostic Delays in Prostate Cancer
Image: The support scaffold is implanted into the heart defect and covered with the mesh (Photo courtesy of Soft Robotics Laboratory/ETH Zurich)

Implantable 3D Patch Closes and Repairs Heart Defects

Following a heart attack, reduced blood flow deprives the heart of oxygen, leading to tissue damage. In severe cases, the heart wall can rupture, requiring immediate surgical repair. Current treatment... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE