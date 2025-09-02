We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Breakthrough Metamaterial Technology Paves Way for Next-Gen Wearable Devices

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Sep 2025

Tactile sensors are widely used in robotics, prosthetics, wearable devices, and healthcare monitoring, converting external stimuli like pressure and force into electrical signals. More...

Scientists have worked to improve their sensing range and sensitivity, but existing auxetic mechanical metamaterials face fabrication and integration challenges. A breakthrough metamaterial technology now addresses these gaps, paving the way for next-generation wearable devices and health monitoring.

A team of researchers from Seoul National University of Science and Technology (SeoulTech, Seoul, South Korea) has developed a 3D-printed auxetic metamaterial-based tactile sensing platform. Built on a cubic lattice with spherical voids, the platform was fabricated using digital light processing 3D printing. The design leverages auxetic mechanical metamaterials with a negative Poisson’s ratio, enabling inward contraction and localized strain concentration upon compression.

The sensors were tested in both capacitive and piezoresistive modes. In the capacitive mode, pressure altered electrode spacing and dielectric distribution, while in the piezoresistive mode, a carbon nanotube network changed resistance under load. The findings, published in Advanced Functional Materials, highlighted that this approach enhanced sensitivity, improved performance stability in confined spaces, and minimized crosstalk between sensing units.

The team demonstrated two proof-of-concept applications: a tactile array for spatial pressure mapping and a wearable insole system for gait pattern monitoring and pronation detection. The platform is also suitable for robotic hands requiring precision and wearable health monitoring systems. Looking ahead, auxetic-structured sensors could support rehabilitation devices, human-robot interfaces, and personalized medicine through custom-fit monitoring systems.

“The proposed sensor platform can be integrated into smart insoles for gait monitoring and pronation analysis, robotic hands for precise object manipulation, and wearable health monitoring systems that require comfortable sensing without disrupting daily life,” said Dr. Soonjae Pyo, Associate Professor at SeoulTech. “Importantly, the auxetic structure preserves its sensitivity and stability even when confined within rigid housings, such as insole layers, where conventional porous lattices typically lose performance. Its scalability and compatibility with various transduction modes also make it suitable for pressure mapping surfaces, rehabilitation devices, and human-robot interaction interfaces that require high sensitivity and mechanical robustness.”

Related Links:
SeoulTech


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
New
Gas Consumption Analyzer
Anesthetic Gas Consumption Analyzer
New
Digital Color Doppler Ultrasound System
MS22Plus
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
First Human Spinal Cord Repair Using Patient Own Cells Could Cure Paralysis
'Dual-Mode' Tracer Enables Surgeons to See and Hear Prostate Cancer
Pioneering One-Stage Hybrid Surgery Ensures Safer Outcomes in Brain and Spine Tumors...
Image: A test tube contains the CitraBoneQMg bone implants used by researchers in the study (Photo courtesy of Caleb Craig/Penn State)

Implantable Biodegradable Scaffold Helps Broken Bones Regrow Quickly

For most broken bones, natural healing occurs while the patient wears a cast or brace. However, severe or complex fractures often require surgical intervention with grafts, scaffolds, or metal fixation... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE