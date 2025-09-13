We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Bee-Sting Inspired Wearable Microneedles to Revolutionize Drug Delivery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Sep 2025

Neurological diseases affect millions of people worldwide, creating a pressing demand for long-term treatments that are both effective and patient-friendly. More...

Conventional injections, while reliable, are often painful and inconvenient, particularly for chronic therapies. Microneedles have emerged as a promising alternative, offering a less painful way to deliver drugs. However, current designs are rigid and uncomfortable for extended use, limiting their application. Researchers have now introduced wearable microneedles inspired by the natural mechanism of a bee sting that can improve drug absorption and reduce pain in long-term delivery.

A team of researchers from Chung-Ang University (Seoul, South Korea) has developed wearable Electrospun Web Microneedle (EW-MN) patches that mimic the anchoring structure of a bee stinger. These patches combine electrospinning technology, which creates nanoscale fibers, with metal microneedles to form a fibrous barbed layer. The design enables the microneedles to attach securely to the skin and release drugs continuously over time without requiring rigid components.

To evaluate their effectiveness, the researchers tested the EW-MN patches loaded with rivastigmine, a drug used for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. In animal studies with guinea pigs, the patches delivered more than twice the drug compared to standard methods and reached five times the surface area. These results, published in Advanced Healthcare Materials, showed the EW-MN patches significantly improved absorption while maintaining minimal discomfort. Any mild irritation that appeared resolved quickly after patch removal.

This technology could transform drug delivery by reducing reliance on painful injections and improving patient compliance in long-term treatments. Its soft, breathable design makes it suitable for elderly patients, children, and individuals requiring safe and sustained medication. Apart from neurological conditions, the technology could be adapted for a broad range of chronic diseases, creating an accessible pathway for patient-centered therapies.

“Unlike traditional rigid microneedles, which can cause irritation during prolonged use, our EW-MNs are soft, breathable, and remain anchored to the skin just like a bee stinger,” said Professor Wonku Kang, who led the study. “With further development, these EW-MNs could revolutionize drug delivery, allowing patients to receive effective long-term treatments without the fear or discomfort of needles.”

Related Lnks:
Chung-Ang University 


