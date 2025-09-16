We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




AI Model Identifies AF Patients Requiring Blood Thinners to Prevent Stroke

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Sep 2025

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common abnormal heart rhythm, affecting around 59 million people globally. More...

It increases stroke risk because quivering in the upper heart chambers allows blood clots to form and travel to the brain. Blood thinners are the standard treatment, but can also trigger dangerous bleeding events. Now, a new artificial intelligence (AI) model can make individualized treatment recommendations, balancing stroke prevention with bleeding risks.

This AI system, developed by researchers at the Mount Sinai Health System (New York, NY, USA), is called a graph neural network model and is designed to guide anticoagulation decisions for AF patients. Unlike current population-level risk tools, this model draws on each patient’s complete electronic health record. It calculates personalized probabilities of stroke and major bleeding, producing individualized treatment recommendations tailored to the patient’s clinical features.

The model was trained on 1.8 million patients, covering 21 million doctor visits, 82 million notes, and 1.2 billion data points. Validation was performed on 38,642 AF patients at Mount Sinai and further tested on 12,817 patients from Stanford datasets. Results showed that the model aligned treatment recommendations with both stroke and bleeding risk, reclassifying up to half of patients away from unnecessary anticoagulant use while maintaining safety.

By moving beyond generalized risk scores, this AI system provides clinicians with clearer, patient-specific recommendations that can reduce cognitive burden and improve decision-making. It offers a potential paradigm shift in AF care by minimizing stroke while avoiding unnecessary bleeding events. Researchers now aim to test the model in randomized clinical trials, with the hope of transforming anticoagulation strategies worldwide and improving long-term patient outcomes.

“This work illustrates how advanced AI models can synthesize billions of data points across the electronic health record to generate personalized treatment recommendations,” said co-corresponding author Girish Nadkarni, MD, MPH. “By moving beyond the ‘one size fits none’ population-based risk scores, we can now provide clinicians with individual patient-specific probabilities of stroke and bleeding, enabling shared decision making and precision anticoagulation strategies that represent a true paradigm shift.”

Related Links:
Mount Sinai Health System


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Endoscopy Display
E190
New
Pressure Guidewire
SavvyWire
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Implantable Biodegradable Scaffold Helps Broken Bones Regrow Quickly
First Human Spinal Cord Repair Using Patient Own Cells Could Cure Paralysis
'Dual-Mode' Tracer Enables Surgeons to See and Hear Prostate Cancer
Image: The custom-designed titanium implant made to a patient’s unique spinal anatomy (Photo courtesy of Justin Covington/UC San Diego Health)

World’s First Custom Anterior Cervical Spine Surgery Performed Using Personalized Implant

Anterior cervical fusion has been performed since the 1950s and is one of the most common spine procedures. Traditional implants are designed as one-size-fits-all, which can affect spinal alignment, healing,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Image: The integration of TDS’ technology will enhance the performance of the Aesculap AEOS digital microsurgery platform (Photo courtesy of B. Braun)

B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery

The high-end microsurgery market in neurosurgery, spine, and ENT is undergoing a significant transformation. Traditional analog microscopes are giving way to digital exoscopes, which provide improved visualization,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE