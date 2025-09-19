We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Portable Light-Based Brain Monitor Improves Dementia Diagnosis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Sep 2025

Early and accurate diagnosis of dementia remains a significant challenge, with existing tools such as MRI and PET scans being costly, limited in accessibility, and impractical for repeated use. More...

Standard imaging provides valuable information on brain structure and function, but is not suited for frequent community-based monitoring. Researchers have now demonstrated a portable, light-based approach that can capture metabolic changes linked to Alzheimer’s disease, showing potential for simpler and more accessible testing.

A research team from the University of Cambridge (Cambridge, UK), the University of Sheffield (Sheffield, UK), and collaborators has developed a compact, noninvasive neuromonitoring device using broadband near-infrared spectroscopy (bNIRS). Unlike conventional spectroscopy, which tracks hemoglobin changes, this method measures the oxidation state of cytochrome c oxidase (oxCCO), a mitochondrial enzyme tied to cellular energy production. Since oxCCO activity decreases in Alzheimer’s disease, monitoring this biomarker provides a new window into disease detection and progression.

The researchers enrolled three groups: five healthy controls, seven with mild cognitive impairment, and seven with early Alzheimer’s dementia. Participants were exposed to visual stimulation while the device monitored blood oxygen and oxCCO responses from the visual cortex. The findings, reported in the Journal of Biomedical Optics, showed that features such as response amplitude and peak delay varied between groups, and statistical modeling revealed a strong correlation with cognitive performance when oxCCO measures were included (r = 0.902).

This pilot study highlights the potential of portable bNIRS as a practical and patient-friendly tool for dementia diagnosis and monitoring. Because the system can be used in homes, it could enable more frequent assessments, helping track disease progression or evaluate treatment responses. Future work will expand testing to larger cohorts, refine portability, and integrate the technology into broader diagnostic frameworks as a complement to standard imaging methods.

“Our work is the first to noninvasively measure oxCCO during functional tasks in people with dementia, using a wearable system,” wrote the study authors, suggesting that with further development, bNIRS could become part of the diagnostic toolkit for dementia, offering a low-cost, noninvasive, and patient-friendly complement to existing imaging methods.

Related Links:
University of Cambridge
University of Sheffield


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
New
Surgical Headlight
IsoTorch
New
Adjustable Mobile Barrier
M-458
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
World’s First Custom Anterior Cervical Spine Surgery Performed Using Personalized...
Implantable Biodegradable Scaffold Helps Broken Bones Regrow Quickly
First Human Spinal Cord Repair Using Patient Own Cells Could Cure Paralysis
Image: The novel approach combining MRI, fluid dynamics, and custom algorithms predicts brain cancer recurrence sites (photo courtesy of AdobeStock)

Novel Method Uses Interstitial Fluid Flow to Predict Where Brain Tumor Can Grow Next

Glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive brain cancers, with patients surviving on average only 15 months after diagnosis. Surgery and radiation can temporarily control the tumor, but the disease almost... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE