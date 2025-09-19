New Autoinjector Could Transform Trauma Care in Severe Bleeding Emergencies

Severe bleeding is the leading cause of preventable death in trauma, from battlefields to highway crashes. More...

Although tranexamic acid (TXA) can significantly improve survival by stabilizing blood clots, it is usually given intravenously. This method is difficult in chaotic environments, and delays reduce effectiveness by 10% every 15 minutes. Now, a new study shows that a TXA autoinjector can administer lifesaving treatment more quickly and easily than traditional IV methods, delivering lifesaving results in under five minutes.

The simple autoinjector to deliver TXA has been developed by researchers from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (Jerusalem, Israel) and does not require any medical expertise. Designed to overcome the challenges of IV administration in emergencies by providing a ready-to-use format, the autoinjector ensures patients can receive treatment in the critical early minutes after injury.

The experimental study tested TXA delivery with the autoinjector and compared it to traditional intravenous administration. The results, published in Injury, showed therapeutic levels were achieved in under five minutes, and outcomes such as clot formation and hemodynamic stability matched those of IV delivery. Effectiveness remained consistent throughout the treatment window, confirming the autoinjector’s reliability.

This device could revolutionize trauma response in pre-hospital and battlefield settings where IV access is delayed or impossible. Its simplicity allows paramedics, first responders, and even non-medical personnel to deliver treatment rapidly. Beyond combat zones, the technology could be vital for roadside accidents and disaster scenarios, providing a scalable solution for emergency bleeding management. Researchers aim to expand development for wider field use.

“When someone is bleeding heavily, every minute matters,” said Prof. Arik Eisenkraft, who led the research team. “With this autoinjector, even non-medical responders can administer lifesaving treatment almost instantly — and that can mean the difference between life and death.”