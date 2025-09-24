We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Low-Cost Medical Device Stops Postpartum Hemorrhages

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Sep 2025

Postpartum hemorrhage is one of the leading causes of maternal mortality, particularly in low-resource regions where access to advanced healthcare is limited. More...

Treating the condition quickly is critical, yet existing solutions are often too expensive, complex, or unavailable in high-risk settings. Now, researchers have developed a low-cost, easy-to-use medical device designed to stop uterine bleeding immediately after childbirth.

The device, called BAMBI (Balloon Against Maternal Bleeding), has been developed by a multidisciplinary research team at the Politecnico di Milano (Milan, Italy). The prototype consists of a simple kit made from widely available components, including a rectal probe, probe cover, and a saline bag fitted with a clamp. Its key feature is a patented connector that ensures the system is safe, easy to assemble, and mechanically reliable, making it both effective and affordable for use in resource-poor environments.

BAMBI works by inserting the probe into the uterus in cases of postpartum bleeding. Once positioned, the probe cover is inflated with saline solution to create a balloon that applies internal pressure, stopping the hemorrhage at its source. The design prioritizes accessibility and can be operated with printed or video instructions, allowing even non-specialized personnel to use it safely and effectively.

Extensive functional and usability testing showed that BAMBI is efficient in terms of procedural accuracy and assembly time. The findings, published in Scientific Reports, confirmed that the device works reliably even when used by individuals without medical training. This feature is especially critical in areas with weak healthcare infrastructure, where trained professionals may not be available.

The project is now moving toward mass production, with plans to manufacture the connector using injection molding to lower costs further. With an estimated cost of about USD 5 per unit, BAMBI is poised to be distributed widely in vulnerable communities. The research team aims to ensure global accessibility by waiving patent rights, supporting the device’s use wherever it is most urgently needed.

“With BAMBI, we want to show that it is possible to combine technological innovation with a social impact,” said Maria Laura Costantino, scientific coordinator of the BAMBI project and professor at the Politecnico di Milano. “Our goal is to offer a concrete, affordable, and safe solution to stop postpartum hemorrhaging. We aim to make this device available wherever it is needed, even in the most vulnerable situations, by using an essential, accessibility-oriented engineering approach and a “social” patent.”

