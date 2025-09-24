Low-Cost Medical Device Stops Postpartum Hemorrhages

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars
- Non-Invasive Wearable Sensor Detects Sweat Biomarker in Low-Perspiration Conditions
- New Autoinjector Could Transform Trauma Care in Severe Bleeding Emergencies
- Portable Light-Based Brain Monitor Improves Dementia Diagnosis
- CVD Risk Prediction Tool Could Guide Statin Therapy
- New Ultrasound Technique Enables Safer Vein Access in Critically Ill Patient
- Spider-Inspired Magnetic Soft Robots to Perform Minimally Invasive GI Tract Procedures
- AI Spine Model Could Reduce Surgical Risks
- Novel Method Uses Interstitial Fluid Flow to Predict Where Brain Tumor Can Grow Next
- World’s First Custom Anterior Cervical Spine Surgery Performed Using Personalized Implant
- Implantable Biodegradable Scaffold Helps Broken Bones Regrow Quickly
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
- CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health Industry
- Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies
- Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe
- Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars Advertise with Us
- Non-Invasive Wearable Sensor Detects Sweat Biomarker in Low-Perspiration Conditions
- New Autoinjector Could Transform Trauma Care in Severe Bleeding Emergencies
- Portable Light-Based Brain Monitor Improves Dementia Diagnosis
- CVD Risk Prediction Tool Could Guide Statin Therapy
- New Ultrasound Technique Enables Safer Vein Access in Critically Ill Patient
- Spider-Inspired Magnetic Soft Robots to Perform Minimally Invasive GI Tract Procedures
- AI Spine Model Could Reduce Surgical Risks
- Novel Method Uses Interstitial Fluid Flow to Predict Where Brain Tumor Can Grow Next
- World’s First Custom Anterior Cervical Spine Surgery Performed Using Personalized Implant
- Implantable Biodegradable Scaffold Helps Broken Bones Regrow Quickly
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
- CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health Industry
- Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies
- Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe
- Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation