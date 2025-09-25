We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Brainwave Test Detects Memory Decline Years Before Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Sep 2025

Alzheimer’s disease develops silently for years before symptoms appear, making early detection a major challenge. More...

Conventional diagnostic tools often miss the first decade or more of brain changes, delaying treatment opportunities and limiting patient access to support. With the arrival of new therapies proven most effective in early stages, identifying memory decline sooner is more critical than ever. Now, a simple brainwave test can detect signs of memory impairment years before clinical diagnosis.

Researchers at the University of Bath (Bath, UK), in collaboration with the University of Bristol (Bristol, UK), have developed a non-invasive system called Fastball EEG, which measures electrical brain activity while participants passively view streams of images. Unlike traditional memory tests, it requires no instructions or recall, making it more objective and accessible. Importantly, the team demonstrated that the test can be administered in people’s homes, opening the possibility of widespread screening with affordable technology.

The trial involved patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), a condition that often progresses to Alzheimer’s. Using a three-minute recording, the system reliably detected reduced memory responses and identified those at higher risk of dementia. The findings, published in the journal Brain Communications, showed that the method could reveal early brain changes that are missed by traditional approaches.

Researchers have highlighted that the tool not only functions effectively in controlled lab settings but also produces reliable results in real-world home environments. By working outside clinical facilities, the test proved its potential for use in general practice, memory clinics, or even routine home monitoring. This positions the technology as a scalable option for earlier and more accurate Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Going forward, the approach could provide clinicians with an accessible way to track memory decline and improve patient outcomes by enabling earlier treatment decisions. It also holds promise for expanding screening coverage, especially in regions where clinical access is limited. The research team aims to refine the system further and expand its use to help close the diagnostic gap that leaves many Alzheimer’s patients without timely care.

“We’re missing the first 10 to 20 years of Alzheimer’s with current diagnostic tools. Fastball offers a way to change that – detecting memory decline far earlier and more objectively, using a quick and passive test,” said Dr. George Stothart, lead author of the study. “There’s an urgent need for accurate, practical tools to diagnose Alzheimer’s at scale. Fastball is cheap, portable, and works in real-world settings.”

Related Links:
University of Bath 
University of Bristol


